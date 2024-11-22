Suits LA First Teaser Trailer Has Your First Look At the New Cast all Suited Up

The world has officially been given its first look at the highly anticipated new spinoff, Suits LA by way of the first official teaser trailer. The series, from original creator Aaron Korsch, is headed out of New York City and off to Los Angeles where a new team of top-notch lawyers will be dealing with new and exciting cases in an even more exciting setting.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Suits: L.A. on Sunday, February 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

The very first teaser trailer for Suits LA opens on a familiar tune, the song “Greenback Boogie” that opened each episode of the original Suits on USA Network during its nine-season run. However, gone are the shots of New York City, replaced with a stunning look at the City of Angeles as well as our new characters in action and, pun intended, fully suited up to begin an all-new series of drama and cutthroat legal maneuvering. The teaser offers a few glimpses at new cast members Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg. You can watch it below.

For those who haven’t heard, Suits LA will take place after the conclusion of the 2019 Suits run, but this time focus on an entirely different cast of characters at a different law firm. The official synopsis for the NBC original series reads:

“Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

The show has been one of the most highly anticipated new series coming to NBC since it was first announced. The Suits brand has a lot of wind at its back given the original show’s recent resurgence on streaming and fans are eager to see what Korsch will do with an all new cast in an brand new setting. Joining him as executive producers to help re-capture the magic that made the original show so captivating are David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan.

Suits LA premieres on February 23, 2025 on NBC. In the meantime, you can catch up on all the previous episodes of Suits on Peacock.