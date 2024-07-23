Original series creator Aaron Korsh, who is tied to the upcoming Suits spinoff Suits: L.A., once explained who picked the series' catchy opening song.

Want to Know More About the Suits Theme Song? We've Got Your Answers

Get your dancing shoes on for the Suits theme song because it’s just as catchy now as ever.

The opening title for the beloved legal drama that aired for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 on USA Network — and now available to watch on Peacock — is one we can’t get out of our heads, nor should we! But what do fans know about the theme song that opened the show with its corporate New York City montage featuring some of its fantastic cast?

RELATED: Suits Stars Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty Return for a Rewatch Podcast

Here’s what to know about the original show’s intro song before the premiere of its spinoff series, Suits: L.A., comes to NBC. Will it have a new theme song? Only time will tell.

Michael Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) appear in Suits Season 4. Photo: Nigel Parry/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

What is the song from Suits? Fans won’t forget the show’s theme song, “Greenback Boogie” by the American band Ima Robot.

The 2010 single was a b-side bonus track from the Los Angeles-based band’s album, Another Man’s Treasure, with Golden Globe Award-winner Alex Ebert — the frontman for Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes — on lead vocals.

In 2016, Suits creator Aaron Korsh stated on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in response to a follower’s question that the song was hand-picked by pilot director Kevin Bray. He credited Bray once again in August 2023 when a Suits fan said she and her husband competed over who sang the song the loudest when it came on.

“Kevin Bray, director of the pilot and Producer/Director Seasons 1 & 2 chose it,” Korsh stated. “Another song was considered, but I don’t remember it. My daughter and I sing it together every time. Though I still don’t know all the words. I’m like, Baaa-baa baa da dun dun duh… Greenback Boogie!”

The Suits Theme Song lyrics

Much like the series, the song is all about the Benjamins, as the kids used to say. The opening credits included the first verse:

See the money wanna stay, for your meal

Get another piece of pie, for your wife

Everybody wanna know, how it feel

Everybody wanna see, what it’s like.

Although the uncut song continues, with mention of the “motherf---ing boogie,” the G-rated Suits version cuts to the tail end of another foot-tapping verse:

I’ll even eat a bean pie, I don’t mind

Me and Missy is so very busy busy making money.

Related

And just in case fans wondered what Aaron Korsh was trying to convey in his laugh-out-loud tweet, the intro climaxes at the chorus:

Alright…

All step back, I’m ’bout to dance

The greenback boogie.

What’s next for Suits?

Korsh returns with at least some creative say for the upcoming Suits spinoff, Suits: L.A., taking the series to the West Coast.

NBC confirmed the series pilot on February 1, 2024, and it was given a series order earlier this month, five years after the series ended in 2019. Along with Korsh, Arrow star Stephen Amell is slated to resume his role as the original series’ Ted Black. Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush are also signed on to join the cast.

“Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles,” the official series description states. “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone be loved.”

Although some of the O.G.’s are tied to the project, there’s no telling yet if “Greenback Boogie” will return. The song’s impact from the original series, however, will live on.

Catch up on all nine seasons of Suits, now available to watch on Peacock.