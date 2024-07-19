Suits: L.A. Officially Given a Series Order at NBC

At long last we know for sure that a Suits spinoff will be gracing our screens sometime in the near future.

Great news for Suits fans — more is officially coming. The highly anticipated follow-up to the original show, Suits: L.A., which was given a pilot order earlier this year, has officially been picked up to series.

That means that the upcoming spinoff set in sunny Los Angeles will now definitely air on NBC and give fans their first look at the world of Suits beyond its 2019 finale. The network confirmed on Friday that Suits: L.A., created by the original series' creator Aaron Korsh, was given a series order but it’s unclear when it will actually debut. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t know a great deal about what to expect from the show when it airs.

According to the series logline: “Ted black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

As previously reported, Suits: L.A. will star Stephen Amell in the main role as Ted Black alongside fellow announced cast members Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg and Troy Winbush. Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on whether or not cast members from the original USA Network series Suits will make cameo appearances (although they've said they'd be up for it!). However, given the recent massive spike in popularity that the show had, one wonders just how long Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) can stay out of the legal action once it starts cooking on Suits: L.A.

So, while there’s reason to rejoice in the fact that a new Suits is coming, fans will still have to wait a little longer to see if their favorite character will ride again as well as what it will be like to follow Amell and others as new characters in the glitzy legal world in the City of Angels.

Catch up on all past episodes of Suits on Peacock right now.