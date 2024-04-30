Suits Star Rachael Harris Says Original Cast May "Pop In" on Suits: L.A.

As we all wait with bated breath for any information about the Suits sequel series, Suits: L.A., which is currently producing a pilot for NBC, the real question on everyone's mind is whether the new show opens the door for fan-favorite characters from the original USA Network series to reprise their roles.

Well, according to Suits star Rachael Harris, the door is very open. With the caveat that the new show is its own thing.

RELATED: Suits Stars Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty Return for a Rewatch Podcast

The actress, who played Louis Litt’s love interest, Sheila Sazs, on the show during its nine-season run, appeared on the latest episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. That’s where a fan asked her if the rumors were true that there is a “Suits reboot” in the works. Now, fans have known for a while that Suits L.A. (which is less of a reboot and more of a sequel series) is officially making a pilot with the potential to be picked up for a full series. So, she “confirmed” the news while trying to explain to curious fans what Suits: L.A. will be.

“It is true that there is a Suits reboot happening. It takes place in L.A., it’s sort of like NCIS where they did those in Vegas and different things,” she explained.

However, like some of her fellow Suits co-stars have done in the past, she teased the potential the new show has to see former cast members reprise their roles for the first time since the series finale in 2019 (save for a few cheeky guest spots here and there).

“So, the people that are in the New York office aren’t necessarily going to be in this one,” Harris said. “We may pop in, but it’s a whole new cast and a whole new thing.”

Like everyone, it seems Harris is excited by the potential of more Suits, but wants to let people know that Suits: L.A. will very much be its own thing. Already the cast is wall-to-wall new stars, led by former Arrow star Stephen Amell, former The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt, and Lex Scott Davis — to name just a few.

While the old show focused on hotshot New York attorneys keeping one colleague's huge secret, Suits: L.A. has its own premise — while still being about hotshot, well-dressed attorneys.

Related

Written by original series helmer Aaron Korsh, the new show follows Ted Black (Amell) a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself in Los Angeles by representing high-powered clients.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved,'' a press release announcing the pilot said.

Catch up on every episode of Suits streaming exclusively on Peacock.