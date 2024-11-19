Suits LA Premiere Date Revealed: Here's When to Watch The First Episode

Suits LA is coming soon. Here's what you need to know to catch the first episode.

After a massive resurgence of the USA Network original series Suits on streaming platforms like Peacock, its highly anticipated spinoff series, Suits LA, now has a premiere date and will kick off everyone’s weeks on Sunday nights starting in February.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Suits: L.A. on Sunday, February 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

The series follows Stephen Amell’s Ted Black as he takes on high-powered clients in the City of Angels. It’s a new group of lawyers and a new city but it has all the old ingredients that made Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and the gang from the original Suits so popular and successful. So, with the new series rapidly approaching, here’s what you need to know to catch the premiere episode.

When Does Suits LA premiere? NBC announced Suits LA will air its first episode on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET/PT right after the new documentary series The Americas. The one-hour drama will be the first glimpse that viewers have of the world of Suits since the original show’s finale in 2019. Original creator Aaron Korsh is back as writer and producer of Suits LA, so fans can expect more of the same of what they love.

What is Suits LA about?

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) on Suits L.A. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

The show’s official plot synopsis reads:

“Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

In addition to Amell, the series stars Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg. Joining Korsh as executive producers are David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan.

You can catch up on all nine seasons of Suits on Peacock.