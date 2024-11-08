Stephen Amell Teases a First Look at the Suits LA Cast All Together (PICS)

Barry Keoghan Reacts to a Saltburn Tattoo and Reveals Why Colin Farrell Hated Living with Him

In a November 8 Instagram post, Suits LA star Stephen Amell shared an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the first table read for the series. In the image he tagged co-stars Alice Lee, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg.

Sometimes, it can be hard to believe a Suits spinoff is actually happening, and an update like this serves to make fans only more excited.

"We said words," Amell said.

We don't know who's more excited about the show, longtime fans or Amell himself. In an early 2024 interview with Deadline, Amell explained that he'd been doing his homework since being cast in the new series. Believe it or not, the 43-year-old had never seen the original series, but that hasn't stopped him from diving headfirst into the Suits universe to prepare for his role as Ted Black.

"I'm really excited," he revealed. "I've also really been enjoying the show. I hadn't seen the original, and I'm familiarizing myself because I think certain shows, they'll have a syntax to them. But big fan and just glad I get to be a part of the world."

Amell wasn't the only cast member to commemorate the first-ever table read on social media. Davis shared an adorable selfie on Instagram of herself and Amell on November 7. And judging by the looks on their faces, they're both as pumped for filming to begin as everyone else in the world is!

"Let the games begin 😆 #SuitsLA," Davis captioned.

The 33-year-old will be playing Erica Rollins, described as a "savvy and strong-willed rising star at the firm who is shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any."

Although no premiere date has been set, enough details have emerged to set the stage for fan's expectations. Suits LA will star Amell as Ted Black, a man who left his job as a federal prosecutor in New York to have a fresh start in Los Angeles. When the series begins, Black's current firm is at an inflection point, and he'll have to use every ounce of his legal swagger to navigate the uncertain waters ahead.

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) on Suits L.A. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Will the original Suits cast appear in Suits LA?

Of course, the question on everyone's mind is: Will any original cast appear in Suits LA?

Patrick J. Adams addressed this question directly during a recent Q&A session for his new show, Accused (via TVLine).

"I've offered my services at all times," Adams confessed. "I love [series creator] Aaron Korsh and I love that world; it changed my whole life."

Adams memorably portrayed Michael Ross for the entire nine-season original run, and fans are still wondering if the on-screen pairing of Ross and Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane is still going strong in the Suits universe.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross in a promotional image for Season 1 of Suits Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network

"Of course they are [still together]. Or at least I hope so," Adams said at the Q&A. "That will be the interesting thing if we can get Mike back in the fold somehow. I guess we'll figure out how it's going [with Rachel] — or if it's going."