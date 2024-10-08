Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Talks Potential Mike and Rachel Cameo in New Series

I Want All of That | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross could make his way to Los Angeles in NBC's new spinoff. But will he?

Perhaps the best thing about NBC picking up Suits: L.A. to series is that it gives both fans and the original cast of USA Network’s Suits a chance to consider cameos and speculate on where the characters would be years later.

As fans of the original show know, Suits ended in 2019 after nine seasons. That’s the last time anyone got a life update on beloved characters like Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), and, of course, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Now, with Suits: L.A. set in the modern day in the same world as these New York-based characters, there’s nothing stopping them from popping up in the City of Angels. So far, most of the original cast has said they’d be open to reprising their roles in the new series if creator Aaron Korsh called them up. Now, joining that lineup of willing cast members is Adams.

Will Patrick J. Adams Come Back for Suits: L.A.?

“I’ve offered my services at all times,” Adams said at a Q&A for his latest role on Accused (via TVLine). “I love Aaron Korsh and I love that world; it changed my whole life."

Adams went on to reveal that he’s still in touch with the Suits creator and they’ve even texted back and forth since Korsh began work on the new show. According to Adams, though, those talks have just been him congratulating his former boss on the new gig.

“I know he had an amazing time on the pilot. He said it was like putting on those favorite old clothes again, but with brand-new people who haven’t been in the trenches with you yet,” Adams said.

Patrick J. Adams as Micheal Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Like everyone, the prospect of Mike Ross returning got the actor thinking about where he would be in 2024 and beyond. First and foremost, he believes he and his on-screen wife, Zane, would still be going strong.

“Of course they are. Or at least I hope so…,” Adams said. “That will be the interesting thing if we can get Mike back in the fold somehow. I guess we’ll figure out how it’s going [with Rachel] — or if it’s going.”

The last time viewers saw Mike was in the final season of Suits, although he left the show as a series regular in Season 7. Now a legitimate lawyer, he married Rachel and the duo moved to Seattle to become founders of a public interest firm now that Mike had done prison time for his legal ruse that kicked off the series. While Adams believes he and his onscreen wife are still together, one wonders what kind of legal issues would bring his character to Los Angeles...

The possibilities seem endless.

Suits: L.A. will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a man who left his job as a federal prosecutor in New York to have a fresh start in Los Angeles. When the series begins, Black’s current firm is at an inflection point and he’ll have to use every ounce of his legal swagger to navigate the uncertain waters ahead. The new cast also includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg.

As for whether or not any characters from the original Suits will make their way to the new NBC drama, only time will tell.

