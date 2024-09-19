Gina Torres Talks Suits: L.A. and Potential Jessica Pearson Guest Role

Could Jessica Pearson make an appearance on Suits: L.A.? Here's what Gina Torres had to say.

Could Jessica Pearson make an appearance on Suits: L.A.?

Well, if Gina Torres, who played the hard nosed defense attorney on the new spin-off’s popular predecessors Suits and Pearson, has anything to do with it, that could just be a possibility.

Torres discussed the new spin-off and the likelihood that Jessica could make a return Sunday on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

“You know, it’s nice to be asked to the party,” Torres told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Jessica could make a return. “It’s nice to be asked, I’m not gonna lie.”

Torres played the managing partner at the elite New York law firm on Suits for six full seasons until she left the show to address some needs in her personal life. Torres continued to make guest appearances in Season 7 and even starred in her own spinoff, Pearson — about the character’s new life in Chicago for one season.

What is Suits: L.A.?

Stephen Amell attends the STARZ premiere of new series "Heels" on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Suits: L.A. creators have stayed relatively mum about whether any of the characters made famous on USA Network’s Suits could pop up in the new rendition.

What we do know is that Suits: L.A. is expected to follow the life of Ted Black, played by Arrow’s Stephen Amell, a former federal prosecutor in New York, who moves to Los Angeles to start his own firm and will be a stand-alone show on its own.

Josh McDermitt , Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg have also been named to the cast.

The spinoff was put into motion after Suits unexpectedly found a fervent new fan base years after its final episode aired in 2019. It became the most-streamed show ever in Nielsen rankings history over the course of a year in 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s incredible,” Torres said Sunday of the show’s continued success. “I mean honestly, streaming and film and TV has always kind of been forever, but to have it, what streaming does is—it’s right at your fingertips and that’s an actor’s dream in a lot of ways, right? It helps our longevity, where our work is out there and it can be enjoyed and so it’s a blessing.”

Will Any of the Suits Cast Appear in Suits: L.A. ?

Gina Torres poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Torres isn’t the only cast member to hint that they could be open to heading back into the courtroom on Suits: L.A.

Sarah Rafferty, who played all-knowing legal secretary Donna Paulsen told People in February that she’d love to be part of the new reboot, expected to shoot in Vancouver, and even put in a plug for Torres and Rick Hoffman (who played Lewis Litt) to return as well, after the trio appeared together in a Super Bowl ad for e.l.f. Cosmetics.

“I mean, if they need Donna and I'm assuming if they need — I'm just gonna speak for my friends here — Jessica or Lewis, we'll all put on our high heels and we'll march on up to Vancouver!” she said.

Related

Suits duo Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, who played Harvey Specter and Matt Ross, told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting their own Super Bowl ad that while neither had been asked to appear in the new reboot, they weren’t writing off the possibility that fans could see their fan-favorite characters again.

“I mean, I think it’s in a world where some characters could in fact come (back),” Macht said at the time.

But regardless of whether any of the actors reprise their roles, Torres was sending nothing but good vibes to the cast of the spinoff Sunday.

“I think it’s fantastic,” she said of the new show from the red carpet, according to TODAY. “I hope they have success and as long of a run as we did. It was incredible to be part of that show and it’s more amazing that it found another pair of legs and that people are running with it. Great actors, great stories, great storylines. It's great.”

Catch every episode of Suits on Peacock.