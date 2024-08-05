Suits L.A. Moves Production from Vancouver to Los Angeles

Zachary Quinto Is Eccentric Dr. Wolf in NBC’s New Medical Drama Brilliant Minds | Official Trailer

The eagerly anticipated NBC legal drama is really living up to the title.

Suits: L.A. just got real about real estate.

The eagerly anticipated NBC legal drama, which was recently given a series order, has moved from Vancouver, where the pilot was filmed, to Los Angeles, Variety first reported.

Which means Canada won’t have to be a stand in for La La Land.

What is Suits: L.A. about?

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) on Suits L.A. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

A spinoff of Suits, a series began a nine-season run on USA Network in 2011 and is now a streaming superstar, the new show stars Stephen Amell, who's known for Arrow.

Amell plays former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, who, for reasons that eventually “unravel” and become clearer, according to a press release, has relocated from East to West Coast — and reinvented himself at the same time.

Ted is described as “a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others.” He joined forces 15 years ago with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an L.A. firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

The Walking Dead alum Josh McDermitt plays Stuart. Lex Scott Davis (Ricky Stanicky) and Bryan Greenberg (How to Make It in America) are also in the cast.

According to the release, Ted’s firm “is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

While he’s at it, Ted is surrounded by characters who test their loyalties to both him and each other “while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” the announcement teased.

A launch date for Suits: L.A. has yet to be announced.

Where did the original Suits film?

The hotly awaited Suits: L.A. has more in common with Suits, which was set in New York, than just high-flying legal eagles and mouth-watering wardrobes to match. Both shows moved around during production.

The pilot for Suits, which starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, and Meghan Markle, was shot in NYC and so were exterior shots for the title sequence.

After that, the show packed up and moved production to Toronto, Ontario. The reason was a matter of economics. Toronto offers enticing tax breaks for shows that film there.

Details for why Suits: L.A. moved production to the City of Angels weren’t given. But now we know if we see Ted talking shop in view of Hollywood Sign, on the Santa Monica Pier, or at Griffith Observatory, we’ll know it’s the real deal. No objection to that!

Catch all of the original Suits on Peacock.