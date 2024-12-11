Here's all the information fans need to tune in to the first of the new Saturday Night's Main Event showings from WWE!

Saturday Night's Main Event: How to Watch and What to Expect

Shockwaves were sent through the wrestling world back in September when NBC and WWE announced the return of Saturday Night's Main Event — and now the debut of the iconic recurring event is only days away!

Here's everything the WWE Universe should know about how to tune in and experience the return of one of the most iconic events in pro wrestling history.

What is Saturday Night's Main Event?

In a sense, Saturday Night's Main Event is another thrilling televised WWE primetime event featuring countless WWE Superstars competing in the ring as storylines from Raw and SmackDown converge on one show.

But in a different sense, there's no event with as much rich history in wrestling as SNME (save for WrestleMania, of course), which makes every edition of the show a must-watch!

The event has roots back to the 1980s and has long been a pillar show for wrestling fans wanting to see the biggest WrestleMania-worthy matches on network television. Remember, not all fans had cable back in the '80s, so the best way to catch WWE action for millions of men and women was to wait until Saturday Night's Main Event came to NBC four times a year.

But it wasn't just must-see TV in the '80s — SNME was a pillar in the 2000s as well. Some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time competed on the show:

While SNME has made somewhat sporadic appearances throughout the decades, WWE is always at its best when the quarterly special is on its calendar!

Where and when will Saturday Night's Main Event take place?

Mark your calendars: Saturday, December 14 is when SNME makes its long-awaited return to NBC! The show will be broadcast live from the famed Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York in front of what will surely be a fired-up and sold-out crowd.

The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum was home to the first-ever Saturday Night's Main Event, which took place on May 10, 1985, and aired on tape delay the next day on NBC — so in a way, it's a full circle moment for WWE and its extensive fanbase.

Don't be surprised to see a few surprises throughout the night — in fact, WWE just spoiled one for fans on December 6!

BREAKING: Jesse Ventura makes his return to the broadcast announce table for Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 14, LIVE at 8/7c on @nbc, as first revealed on The @BillSimmons Podcast! pic.twitter.com/2SiqHvISwl — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2024

That's right — one of the all-time greats of the broadcast booth will return one more time. Jesse "The Body" Ventura is coming back for SNME!

How to watch Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 14

The WWE Universe has two options for watching the 2024 debut of SNME: by tuning into NBC or logging onto Peacock!

No matter which option you choose, make sure you're tuned in on Saturday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC or Peacock. You won't want to miss this primetime special helping to kick off a new era in wrestling!

What can wrestling fans expect from Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 14?

First and foremost, fans can expect to see the current Undisputed WWE Champion in action, headlining an unforgettable lineup of matches. That's right, Cody Rhodes will step through the ropes to battle his former ally, Kevin Owens, in a match that will be filled with some of the most intense animosity we've seen in a long time. Don't believe us? Look how jacked up Cody was when he challenged KO in the first place!

There's a lot of pent-up aggression Cody is displaying, and for good reason — he was on the wrong end of a bitter sneak attack by Owens following November's Bad Blood Premium Live Event!

In addition to the Rhodes-Owens bout, fans can look forward to seeing a handful of WWE's top titles on the line throughout the evening, including the men's and women's World Championships.

All in all, it's time for SNME to set the standard for wrestling on Saturday nights — once again.

You can tune in to Peacock to watch Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. In the meantime, catch up on all things WWE Universe on Peacock.