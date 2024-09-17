WWE and NBC Just Announced a Big Returning Special Event That Fans Will Love

In case the premiere of SmackDown on USA Network didn’t signal that it’s a great time to be a WWE fan, the organization is announcing the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event to NBC, offering even more premium, primetime wrestling content to fans far and wide.

RELATED: USA Network Will Be the Go-To Place for Everything WWE For the Rest of 2024

TKO Group Holdings and NBC announced this week that the network will air the first of its planned quarterly Saturday Night’s Main Event specials on Saturday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The move, which will offer another opportunity for Superstars to clash with one another on the 2024 calendar, is part of the duo's new five-year domestic media rights partnership that currently has both WWE SmackDown and Monday Night Raw on USA Network until the end of 2024.

What Is Saturday Night’s Main Event?

For those too young to remember, Saturday Night’s Main Event started in 1985 during Saturday Night Live's timeslot when the sketch comedy show wasn't live. It stuck around on and off until roughly 2008. However, during that time it played home to cage matches, battle royal matches, tag team matches, and more between legends like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Dave Bautista, Roddy Piper, and many more!

In short, this new iteration will offer current WWE titans a chance to have high-profile, consequential matches that’ll help shape the landscape of WWE across its brands in the coming months.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 Tickets

Not only will viewers at home be able to catch Saturday Night’s Main Event live on NBC and Peacock, but tickets are going on sale for the live crowd on Friday, September 20, 2024, for those who want to attend the first of the revived specials at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. The show itself will take place live on December 14, 2024.

The Rock returned to RAW on New Year's Day 2024 Photo: WWE

Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Eager fans can purchase their tickets here.

Where to Watch Past Saturday Night’s Main Event Episodes?

For those who want to do a deep dive into the history of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event you can find them all in one place and one place only: Streaming on Peacock.

As mentioned, it’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan. Not only is WWE SmackDown currently airing Fridays on USA Network alongside Monday Night RAW, but news of the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event will set the stage for other upcoming Premium Live Events in the U.S. such as Bad Blood, NXT Halloween Havoc, and Crown Jewel.

Watch all things WWE on Peacock now.