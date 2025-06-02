Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced Talk The Last of Us Season 2 Ending

WWE Money in the Bank 2025: How to Watch and What to Expect

Summer is almost here — who’s ready to watch a few jaw-dropping WWE ladder matches to celebrate?

The 2025 edition of WWE’s Money in the Bank is just weeks away, promising another thrilling night of in-ring action, title defenses, and a showcase of one of the more chaotic matches in professional wrestling: the Money in the Bank ladder match. This year, six men and six women will compete in their respective matches for the opportunity to win a Money in the Bank contract, which guarantees them a title shot of their choosing — any time and any place in the future — something that Tiffany Stratton knows a thing or two about:

The Money in the Bank ladder match is so epic that WWE named an entire Premium Live Event after it — here’s everything the WWE Universe needs to know about the can’t-miss PLE.

When is Money in the Bank 2025?

Mark your calendars and set your smartphone alarms: Money in the Bank 2025 premieres Saturday, June 7, 2025.

WWE lists the official start time of the event as 7 p.m. ET. — so we advise you to reserve your favorite spot on the couch sooner rather than later!

How can fans watch Money in the Bank 2025?

Wrestling fans in the United States know the drill by now: the only way to catch every WWE PLE is by logging on to Peacock!

For years, Peacock has been the exclusive home of WWE PLEs, from Royal Rumble to Survivor Series and every event in between — including WrestleMania, wrestling’s biggest two-night event of the year.

If you’re a new WWE fan — or just need a refresher — all past PLEs can be streamed on demand on Peacock as well, giving you no excuses when it comes to being fully prepared to watch Money in the Bank 2025.

Where is Money in the Bank 2025 taking place?

The event will take place in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

It will be the first time the brand-new Southern California stadium will host a professional wrestling event as big as Money in the Bank.

What will happen during Money in the Bank 2025?

As is tradition, Money in the Bank will showcase the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, a six-way chaotic free-for-all that has massive ramifications for the top champions on Raw and SmackDown.

Superstars like Seth Rollins, Penta, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss have already qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder matches, with final qualification matches playing out on Monday and Friday nights until June 7 rolls around.

If you need a hint on what a typical Money in the Bank ladder match is like, well, just take a look at what happened at last year’s event:

It’s safe to say that no Superstar will be exempt from the brutality involved in competing in a match like this. Whoever ends up climbing that ladder and pulling down the Money in the Bank briefcase will have earned it.

However, there’s more to Money in the Bank 2025 than just the ladder matches. Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, and more top-tier WWE Superstars will also be competing at the event.

That’s right; the stars are coming out during one of the most unpredictable nights of the year!

You can tune in to Peacock to watch Money in the Bank 2025 on Saturday, June 7. In the meantime, catch up on all things WWE Universe on Peacock.