A One Chicago Crossover Event Is Coming in 2025! Here's When It's Airing (DETAILS)

The worlds of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will meet once again — and there's a schedule shake-up.

One Chicago (Med, Fire, P.D.) is long overdue for crossover event, with the last taking place 5 years ago in October 2019. The good news? NBC Insider can confirm there's a brand new crossover on the horizon, and it's happening very soon.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

“Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews and producers, along with help from the city of Chicago,” Anastasia Puglisi, Wolf Entertainment Executive Vice President and co-executive producer of the One Chicago series said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have the best talent in every department to meet this challenge.”

Find out all the details available so far, below.

A crossover with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is coming in 2025

The upcoming event — which will track the ripple effects on the Intelligence Unit, Firehouse 51, and Gaffney — is about a disaster in an office building that throws the city into chaos.

RELATED: A Guide to Every Must-Watch One Chicago Crossover Episode

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D Season 12 Episode 5; Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2; Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC

NBC revealed in a release, "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

When is the One Chicago crossover event?

The three-hour crossover will air on Wednesday, January 29 beginning at 8/7c. However, unlike other Chicago Wednesday line-ups, fans will start of the night with the firehouse. Chicago Fire is kicking-off the trio of episodes at 8/7c, followed by Med at 9/8c and P.D. at 10/9c.

Tune in by watching NBC during the normal Wednesday night block, or wait for the episodes to go up on Peacock the next day. Just remember to view them in this order if you want the full story: Fire, Med, and P.D.

RELATED: Is Steven Weber's Dr. Archer Leaving Gaffney on Chicago Med?

Where we left off on One Chicago

Before the January 29 crossover episodes, all three shows will return from their current holiday hiatuses on January 8. Here's where the series left off in their mid-season finales:

Chicago Fire

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 7. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When last we saw Firehouse 51 in the episode "Quicksand," Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) were taking exams to earn promotions within the CFD. The new chief, Dermot Mulroney's Dom Pascal, was doing his best to keep his marriage to wife Monica (KaDee Strickland) from falling apart.

Cruz (Joe Minoso) found an ominous single bullet in his locker, and learned that it was somehow connected to his brother Leon, who was formerly in a gang known as the Insane Kings. The danger was only heightened when he received the ashes of Flaco, the gang leader Cruz let die to protect his brother in a the very first season. Flaco’s cousin Junior (Richard Cabral) is back for revenge, and it looks like the Cruz brothers are his target.

The episode also began teasing Novak’s (Jocelyn Hudson) tragic backstory, with her former neighbor implying that a member of her family died by suicide.

Chicago Med

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

In the Thanksgiving episode, Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) finally learned the identity of her stalker during a tense stand-off: Cassidy (Tiff Abreu), the wife of a woman whom Dr. Goodwin had let die when she was forced to choose between two patients needing the hospital's scarce stock of blood following a shipwreck. Cassidy held Goodwin at knifepoint and even attacked her, and though Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) saw the situation, the episode faded to black before viewers could find out what happened.

RELATED: Is Goodwin Going to Be OK on Chicago Med?

Chicago P.D.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Tragedy struck in the P.D. midseason finale, as Officer Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and his former informant and lover, Gloria Perez’s (Yara Martinez), was killed. They managed to keep the beginning of their brief romance in Season 11 a secret, but Perez re-emerged as a drug trafficker and Torres was forced to get back in contact

Not only did other members of the Intelligence Unit find out about their taboo connection, but Perez died in a shoot-out. This would have, at least, brought Torres’ potential professional troubles to an end… except that the new deputy chief, Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy), revealed to Voight (Jason Beghe) that he somehow knew about Torres and Perez’s past.