Who's Going to the NFL Playoffs? Which Teams Have Clinched a Postseason Berth So Far

We're just weeks away from the end of the NFL regular season, which means everyone is thinking about the playoffs. Whether teams are missing them or fighting to make them, everyone's got their mind on what might come next, and some teams already know that their ticket is punched.

Yes, even well before the regular season ends, there are a select few NFL teams who know weeks in advance that they're making the playoffs by virtue of their standings in their division and their overall records. But which teams have made the Playoffs so far? Let's take a closer look.

RELATED: NFL Divisions Explained

The NFL teams that have clinched playoff berths in 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after catching a touchdown as the time expired to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills: With their win over the 49ers on December 1, the Buffalo Bills claimed their fifth consecutive AFC East Division title, and became the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth, the first team to do so that early in the season since the 2009 Colts. As of this writing, the Bills are 10-3, well ahead of the 6-7 Miami Dolphins elsewhere in their division. While the overall top seed in the AFC might be out of their reach, they stand as clear Super Bowl contenders heading into the postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs: For the ninth straight year, the Chiefs have won the AFC West, having clinched the division on December 8 after a win over the Chargers. With a current record of 12-1, they'd stand as the top-seeded team in the AFC if the playoffs were held today. That might change, but what won't change is the automatic playoff berth that comes with their division title, and a chance to become the first-ever NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

RELATED: A Quick Guide to the NFL Playoffs

Detroit Lions: After beating their division rivals the Green Bay Packers on December 5, the Lions clinched their second consecutive playoff berth, and a shot at an NFC title just a year removed from their epic Cinderella run. Far from underdogs at this point, the Lions are 12-1 as of this writing, which means they're in the lead for the NFC's top playoff seed. They still have a fight ahead of them, including battling the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North title, but they're going to the playoffs no matter what.

Philadelphia Eagles: After a rough patch in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles are back on top. Though they haven't clinched the NFC East title just yet, they did clinch a playoff berth after a win over the Panthers on December 8. At 11-2, they're tied for second in the NFC overall, and their high-powered offense just keeps rolling. We'll see how the postseason treats them.

For more NFL Playoff news, head over to NBC Sports.