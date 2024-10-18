A quick guide to the Division structure of the National Football League, and what it means for your favorite team.

How Do NFL Divisions Work? Which Teams Are in the NFC and AFC? Everything to Know

The National Football League is a massive organization comprised of 32 teams, each featuring dozens of players, a coaching staff, and a massive fanbase. It's so big, in fact, that the League has ways of dividing up its teams to make sure things stay competitive.

You've probably heard, for example, the term "Conference" when applied to the NFL. The League is divided into two such conferences of 16 teams each, the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference. Within each of those conferences, there are four Divisions, each containing four teams, further breaking down the League into a structure perfect for setting up playoffs.

But what are the NFL Divisions? Which teams fit where? How does it all work? Let's take a closer look.

Why does the NFL have divisions? The short answer is that a divisional structure simply makes scheduling easier. NFL schedules are designed so that each team will play the other members of their division twice per season, which means six games out of the year are automatically within the divisional structure.

That helps maintain rivalries and excitement within each division, establishes key benchmarks of performance for teams within each division, and of course, makes travel easier. The teams are grouped into divisions by rough regionality, which means that everyone is making roughly the same trips during division play, and hopefully getting the same amount of rest. There are exceptions (Dallas, for example, is in a division with Philadelphia, Washington, and the New York Giants), but generally it's a way to make the schedule structure easier in a league with 32 teams.

Divisions are also, of course, used to set up playoff matchups near the end of the season. If you win your division, you get an automatic trip to the playoffs, and that accounts for eight of the 14 teams competing in the playoffs every year. When the divisional play is used like this, it encourages fierce competitions among the different regions, and of course just makes it easier to schedule the playoff rounds.

Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall of the New York Jets during the game between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images

Which NFL teams are in which Divisions?

As we've already explained, there are 32 teams in the NFL, 16 in each conference, and four in each division. But which teams are where? Check out the full alignment list below:

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

New England Patriots

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

NFC East

Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

The History of Divisions in the NFL

When the National Football League as we know it formed in 1970, merging the NFL with the American Football League, it set up a divisional system to group teams roughly by region and make playoff structures easier to follow and set up. In the beginning, there were 13 teams in each of the newly formed conferences, and those 13 teams were grouped into three divisions, with one containing five teams and the other two containing four. Each conference had an East Division, a Central Division, and a West Division.

This structure stayed in place for more than 30 years, even as new teams arrived, teams moved from city to city, and other teams briefly disbanded. Throughout the arrival of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers, the removal and reactivation of the Cleveland Browns, and the city moves of teams ranging from the Tennessee Titans to the Los Angeles Rams, the League held on to three divisions per conference.

That changed in 2002, when the newly formed Houston Texans brought the league up to 32 teams. This led to a restructuring of the divisions in both conferences, expanding the League to four divisions of four teams each per conference. For the last 22 years, we've had a North, South, East, and West division in both the AFC and the NFC, and that shows no signs of changing any time soon.

