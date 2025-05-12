Peacock Announces Exclusive NFL Game for Christmas Week 2025

We're still a few months away from the start of the 2025 NFL season, but things are already falling into place.

While the official schedule has yet to be released, NBC Sports just revealed that the season will include the fourth-ever Peacock-exclusive streaming game, and it'll fall at a key point in the schedule.

Peacock Exclusive NFL game announced for Week 17

NBC Sports announced Monday that it will host a Week 17 streaming exclusive game on Peacock, which will put the game smack in the middle of the Christmas and New Year's holidays on December 27. The teams for the matchup have not yet been revealed, but Week 17 is always an exciting time in the league, as teams prepare for their final push for playoff eligibility and fight to secure the best spots for the postseason.

“We are excited to present the Week 17 Peacock Holiday Exclusive in a Saturday night showcase, as Peacock continues to deliver the best in sports streaming,” Rick Cordella, President of NBC Sports, said in a press release. “With Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock one night later, we look forward to a pair of primetime games that impact the playoff races.”

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The game will mark the fourth Peacock-exclusive streaming event offered by NBC and the NFL over the last three seasons. The streamer has previously hosted a 2023 Week 16 matchup between the Bills and the Chargers; the Dolphins and the Chiefs in a 2024 AFC Wild Card game; and most recently, a season-opener between the Eagles and the Packers, broadcast live from Sao Paulo, Brazil, marking the league's first-ever game in that country.

“We are incredibly excited about what we have accomplished with NBC to establish Peacock as a key home for the NFL for our fans, and we are thrilled to build on that partnership in 2025 with a primetime Week 17 matchup in the run to the playoffs,” Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution, added.

The Peacock-exclusive game joins an already robust slate of NBC Sports coverage of the NFL for the 2025-2026 season, including the return of the top-rated show on primetime, Sunday Night Football, which will simulcast all of its broadcasts on NBC and Peacock. NBC will also host two NFL Playoff matchups in the 2025-2026 season, leading up to the return of the Super Bowl to the NBC airwaves with Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026.

