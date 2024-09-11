Kevin Hart and Seth Meyers Go Day Drinking

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Face Off in First Presidential Debate

The Host and the Fight Night star had quite the happy hour in the latest installment of the popular Late Night series.

We've already seen Kevin Hart scream for his life on a roller coaster with Jimmy Fallon — and now he has strapped in for another wild ride: Day drinking with Seth Meyers.

In the latest installment of the Late Night with Seth Meyers series, Hart took some time out of his busy schedule to throw back some shots with Meyers in an empty midtown Manhattan bar.

"Kevin, your career spans multiple TV shows, movies, stand-up specials, and in honor of the breadth of it, we have created some Kevin Hart specialty drinks," the Late Night Host said as he stood behind the bar ready to serve Hart.

First on the menu was an animal-themed cocktail based on The Secret Life of Pets, followed by a Soul Plane drink made with airplane mini-bottles of vodka, bourbon, and a can of tomato juice — which they attempted to drink out of oxygen masks.

Before they moved onto the next round of drinks, the Fight Night actor checked in with Meyers, and said, "By the way I just wanna let you know, I'm fine. Are you okay?"

"Well, here's the thing," Meyers answered. "I don't feel like I've ever left one of these in worse shape than the guest, and I'm concerned."

Kevin Hart and host Seth Meyers during "Day Drinking" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1556 on September 5, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Seth Meyers quizzes Kevin Hart on his co-stars on "Day Drinking"

From there the two drinking buddies played a game inspired by Hart's lengthy IMDB page, where Meyers showed Hart a picture of an actor and he had to say whether he had worked with them or not. Hart had to take a shot of tequila if he guessed incorrectly.

Meyers showed Hart pictures of celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Harrison Ford, Denzel Washington, Luke Wilson, and J.K. Simmons. How did the Die Hart star do? Well, the game ended with Hart making a quick call to Simmons and then hanging up on him, if that's any indication.

The day drinking session continued with a game called Booze Your Daddy, where the dads quizzed each other on questions about parenting, followed by an acting challenge where Hart had to cold-read ridiculous lines promoting a new canned cocktail, Hart Seltzer.

As their happy hour came to a close, Hart took a moment to get serious. "You know why I did this? I knew you'd be a great f--kin' drinking partner," he told Meyers.

"Can I say, when this started I thought I was in trouble, but now I'm f--kin' fine, bro," said Meyers, unconvincingly.

Their afternoon drinks ended with a dramatic game of rock, paper, scissors — which led to Hart flat on the floor — but he eventually gathered his strength to do one final shot of tequila with Meyers.

Let's raise a glass to another hilarious installment of "Day Drinking"!

