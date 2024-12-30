Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Wowed on NYE in These Matching Animal Print Outfits

The iconic duo never backs down from a jaw-dropping fit and New Year's Eve in 2023 was no exception.

As two superstars who never back down from glitz or glam, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton brought their signature style to Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC in 2023, and we're still obsessing over their striking looks.

Aside from being Hollywood's most beloved goddaughter-godmother combo, the iconic duo served as co-hosts for the event. The NBC special was highlighted by powerhouse performances, with The Voice Coach alum and Parton dazzling fans with their effortless chemistry and showstopping talent. Cyrus and Parton served style and class each time they took the stage for a groundbreaking set. From their black and bright pink "Jolene" look to their matching monochrome for their "I Will Always Love You/Wrecking Ball" medley, Cyrus and Parton looked fantastic during every moment of the night, but no one could forget their matching leopard look.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's Voices Blended Gorgeously While Covering 'Jolene'

Amid the release of Parton's 2023 rock album, the country superstar and Cyrus had some daring looks in store for their iconic performance of "I Love Rock and Roll." These songstresses aren't afraid to take a walk on the wild side, and they look good doing it.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's wild NYE look for "I Love Rock n' Roll"

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform at Miley's 2022 New Years Eve Party. Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

The NYE event, filmed live in Miami, saw the duo kick off the new year with plenty of style and sparkle to go around. Amid celebrity performances from Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, and FLETCHER (to name just a few icons who appeared), Cyrus and Parton's coordinated outfits emerged as another celebration highlight.

At one point during the festivities, Cyrus and Parton appeared in matching black and leopard print fits, stylishly blending high glamour with their playful energy. Cyrus donned a form-fitting black dress with slits in the hips, pairing the dress with classy leopard gloves. Parton looked truly timeless in a black bodysuit adorned with shimmering leopard adornments.

Parton and Cyrus looked like rock goddesses just in time for a high-energy set of Joan Jett's beloved 1981 hit "I Love Rock n' Roll." Cyrus' grit and Parton's infectious energy were a dynamite combo for the performance. The crowd was head-banging by the song's end, with Parton and Cyrus tearing down the house in style.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform at Miley's 2022 New Years Eve Party. Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

Of course, Parton and Cyrus' chemistry doesn't come from nowhere; it's a familial bond that has spanned decades. Parton has known Cyrus her entire life and, as her "honorary godmother," has always been one of her biggest cheerleaders.

RELATED: Are Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Related? Inside the Superstars' Wholesome Bond

"I love Miley," Parton told the London Evening Standard in 2023. "I worked with her daddy, Billy Ray [Cyrus], when he had 'Achy Breaky Heart,' we toured together for a few years, and, of course, Miley became my goddaughter; I was her fairy godmother. We really have a true bond; she is like a daughter or a sister to me."

Cyrus shares the love and spoke highly of Parton in a June 2024 interview with W Magazine. "Dolly's been like a mother to me. Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother's Days ago," Cyrus recalled, mentioning Parton's preferred form of communication. "Dolly wrote to me to say: 'How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.' It gets me choked up. I just love her so much."