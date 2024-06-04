Read the Fax Message Dolly Parton Sent to Miley Cyrus That Made Her Cry

The Voice Coach alum got "choked up" reading this note from her iconic godmother.

In a June 3 interview with W magazine, The Voice Coach alum Miley Cyrus opened up about her sweet relationship with her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton. Cyrus says Parton has been more than just a godmother — and her way of showing love to her goddaughter is adorably retro.

"Dolly's been like a mother to me," said Cyrus before confessing that Parton routinely sends the 31-year-old star messages through an old-fashioned fax machine. Parton famously only communicates via fax. Even Reba McEntire revealed, "I don't have [Dolly Parton's] telephone number. And I asked Kenny Rogers one time, I said, 'Do you have Dolly's number?' He said, 'No.'"

"No one else faxes," Cyrus explained, corroborating McEntire. "I literally have to access my lawyer's office, because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax."

A recent fax message from Dolly Parton made Miley Cyrus cry

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appear together during Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas special. Photo: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images

Cyrus then revealed, "Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother's Days ago. Dolly wrote to me to say, 'How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.' It gets me choked up." Pass the tissues, Miley.

Miley Cyrus is a music chameleon and a Voice Coach alum

This extraordinary performance of Cyrus covering Britney Spears' hit "Gimme More" proves she can sing just about anything. Looking back, it's wild how she walked away as a Coach on The Voice without winning a season. (She had a red chair for Seasons 11 and 13 of the show.)

The Voice Season 26 returns this fall on NBC. With a lineup of Coaches that includes defending champion McEntire, a returning Gwen Stefani, and newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, it's going to be one for the ages. Maybe Dolly Parton will send the Coaches a "good luck" message before the premiere — via fax machine, of course.