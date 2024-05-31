Miley Cyrus Completely Transformed Britney Spears' "Gimme More" and It's Excellent

Back in 2020, Miley Cyrus and her aptly named Social Distancers backup band gave a performance for the ages of Britney Spears' classic club hit "Gimme More" on the stage of MTV: Unplugged.

Cyrus' reworked version feels like an entirely new song, and her trademark vocals give it a healthy dose of raw, emotional depth that fans of both artists can appreciate.

Is there anything Cyrus can't do? She's already shown she can spot talent a mile away as a Season 11 and 13 Coach on The Voice. The star can handle any performance thrown her way. She's hosted award shows, helped bring in the New Year on countless occasions, and, most importantly, never disappoints. (Have you seen her sing while doing wall squats?)

Her version of "Gimme More" captivated audiences, and the video has garnered over 4.6 million views since its release. It's that darn good.

What to know about "Gimme More" by Britney Spears

Released in 2007 as the lead single of her fifth studio album, Blackout, "Gimme More" all the way to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. In February of the following year the track was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, after selling over a million copies.

The song served as a pivot of sorts for Spears, introducing fans to a side of her that incorporated dance-pop and EDM sounds — a departure from the radio-friendly ballads and straightforward pop tracks that marked her earlier albums. In 2024, fans regard "Gimme More" as one of the tracks that signified a transformation of sorts for the artist — ever since the 2007 release of the single, Spears' songs have had a decidedly more adult feel (and fans loved it).

In fact, the opening line of the track, featuring Spears declaring, "It's Britney, bitch” has gone down as one of the most memorable battle cries in musical history. The phrase has become iconic, referenced in countless songs by other artists and even by Steve Carrell's Michael Scott during one particularly hilarious cold-open of The Office.

And as Cyrus proved in 2020, the iconic song is easily adaptable into an unexpected country ballad!

“Gimme More” by Britney Spears lyrics

