Miley Cyrus Belting While Also Doing Wall Squats Is Incredibly Impressive (VIDEO)

The former Voice Coach works hard behind the scenes to keep her signature vocals at their best.

What's stronger, her voice or her stamina? Former The Voice Coach Miley Cyrus showed fans a glimpse of what it takes to keep her instrument in tip-top shape, and our hamstrings hurt just from watching her.

In the video, posted in February 2020, Cyrus does a wall sit (back against the wall, knees bent at a ninety-degree angle) while singing scales on the word "no." She's such a trooper. Check it out below.

Miley Cyrus was hard at work re-training her voice

"No No No No No more wall squat vocal rehabilitation exercises! ( cool trick get another muscle to fire so your throat is distracted, it takes the pressure off your chords and doing this against a wall also helps keep the chin and neck parallel/ back so you have less strain and pull! ) everything is soooo divine these days ( and ALWAYS. sometimes just harder to stay aware of the magic)," the Grammy winner wrote in the caption of the video.

Why Miley Cyrus had throat surgery

"I’m finding my vocal surgery at the end of last year to be a gift, made me take time to really hone my craft ! Watch out! 😈," she continued in the caption. Cyrus underwent surgery on her vocal cords in November 2019, and opened up about the experience in September 2020.

The singer was diagnosed with Reinke’s edema — a swelling condition caused by over-use — which she attributed to her long hours on the set of Hannah Montana, days on tour starting when she was a teenager, and sleepless nights later in her career. It also contributed to her now-husky rasp.

“I started touring at probably 12 or 13,” she told Joe Rogan in a podcast conversation, per Billboard. “The adrenaline that you have after a show — it’s not really the singing that affects your voice as much. It’s afterwards, you’re totally on and it’s really hard to get that sleep. You stay up, talking all night. Later, the talking all night turned into smoking all night. And now, this is kinda where we’re at.”

“I don’t smoke anymore, and I’m sober. I’ve been sober, pretty much the vocal surgery kind of did it for me because I just learned so much about the effects,” Miley continued, continually referring to the surgery as a "gift" that helped her better understand her instrument. “You’re just taught it’s not really the drinking, it’s the staying up all night."

Now she's staying up against the wall!