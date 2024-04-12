Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Miley Cyrus' Raw Spin on Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black" Is Just Short of Perfect
The former The Voice coach paid tribute to the late soul singer in 2019.
Back in 2019, Miley Cyrus used her signature raspy voice to cover a classic by one of the greatest soul singers of our time: "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse.
During Cyrus' almost perfect version, she sang with power in front of beautifully arranged strings, nearly rivaling the original. When the piano groove kicked in, Cyrus put a unique twist on the tune by shaking up the rhythm of the song. Then, in a special moment, the crowd joined her in singing the chorus.
Check out Cyrus' mesmerizing cover here.
What to know about "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse
Released off of her iconic 2006 album of the same name, "Back to Black" is considered one of Winehouse's signature songs. Written by Winehouse and Mark Ronson, the tune received acclaimed from critics.
In 2021, The Guardian listed "Back to Black" as the second best song in the late singer's discography. "Her melody line sounds effortless, her lyrics switch between romantic agony and earthier concerns," the outlet wrote of the track. "['Back to Black' is] a brilliant homage to 60s girl group melodrama that feels original, never like pastiche," it added.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus' Gritty, Soulful Version of "Zombie" Will Give You Goosebumps
The lyrics to "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse
He left no time to regret
Kept his d**k wet
With his same old safe bet
Me and my head high
And my tears dry
Get on without my guy
You went back to what you knew
So far removed
From all that we went through
And I tread a troubled track
My odds are stacked
I'll go back to black
We only said goodbye with words
I died a hundred times
You go back to her
And I go back to
I go back to us
I love you much
It's not enough
You love blow and I love puff
And life is like a pipe
And I'm a tiny penny
Rolling up the walls inside
We only said goodbye with words
I died a hundred times
You go back to her
And I go back to
RELATED: Miley Cyrus Sounds Like Stevie Nicks During This Effortless "Landslide" Cover
We only said goodbye with words
I died a hundred times
You go back to her
And I go back to
Black, black
Black, black
Black, black
Black
I go back to
I go back to
We only said goodbye with words
I died a hundred times
You go back to her
And I go back to
We only said goodbye with words
I died a hundred times
You go back to her
And I go back to black