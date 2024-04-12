The former The Voice coach paid tribute to the late soul singer in 2019.

Miley Cyrus' Raw Spin on Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black" Is Just Short of Perfect

Back in 2019, Miley Cyrus used her signature raspy voice to cover a classic by one of the greatest soul singers of our time: "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During Cyrus' almost perfect version, she sang with power in front of beautifully arranged strings, nearly rivaling the original. When the piano groove kicked in, Cyrus put a unique twist on the tune by shaking up the rhythm of the song. Then, in a special moment, the crowd joined her in singing the chorus.

Check out Cyrus' mesmerizing cover here.

What to know about "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse

Released off of her iconic 2006 album of the same name, "Back to Black" is considered one of Winehouse's signature songs. Written by Winehouse and Mark Ronson, the tune received acclaimed from critics.

In 2021, The Guardian listed "Back to Black" as the second best song in the late singer's discography. "Her melody line sounds effortless, her lyrics switch between romantic agony and earthier concerns," the outlet wrote of the track. "['Back to Black' is] a brilliant homage to 60s girl group melodrama that feels original, never like pastiche," it added.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus' Gritty, Soulful Version of "Zombie" Will Give You Goosebumps

Miley Cyrus attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California; Amy Winehouse attends the 2007 BRIT Awards. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row; JMEnternational/Redferns

The lyrics to "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse

He left no time to regret

Kept his d**k wet

With his same old safe bet

Me and my head high

And my tears dry

Get on without my guy

You went back to what you knew

So far removed

From all that we went through

And I tread a troubled track

My odds are stacked

I'll go back to black

We only said goodbye with words

I died a hundred times

You go back to her

And I go back to

I go back to us

I love you much

It's not enough

You love blow and I love puff

And life is like a pipe

And I'm a tiny penny

Rolling up the walls inside

We only said goodbye with words

I died a hundred times

You go back to her

And I go back to

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Sounds Like Stevie Nicks During This Effortless "Landslide" Cover

We only said goodbye with words

I died a hundred times

You go back to her

And I go back to

Black, black

Black, black

Black, black

Black

I go back to

I go back to

We only said goodbye with words

I died a hundred times

You go back to her

And I go back to

We only said goodbye with words

I died a hundred times

You go back to her

And I go back to black