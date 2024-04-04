Miley Cyrus Sounds Like Stevie Nicks During This Effortless "Landslide" Cover

Kristen Wiig Is Excited to Host SNL for the Fifth Time!

The former The Voice Coach is deeply connected to the song.

Back in 2014 during the Oakland stop of her Bangerz tour, former The Voice Coach Miley Cyrus (Seasons 11 and 13) did a stunning rendition of the emotional song ''Landslide'' by Fleetwood Mac.

One of Cyrus' personal favorite songs by one of her favorite artists, she put a unique twist on the classic ballad by using her signature raspy tone. She sang the emotional lyrics with a sense of reflection, telling the powerful story to the crowd. Some fans even remarked in the comments that Cyrus even sounded a bit like Stevie Nicks, who famously wrote and performed the track.

Listen to the performance here.

What to know about ''Landslide'' by Fleetwood Mac

Written by Stevie Nicks and released off of Fleetwood Mac's self titled 1975 album, ''Landslide'' remains one of the band's signature songs to date. Nicks was only 27 years old when she wrote it when she was decided whether or not to continue pursuing music. In 2014, she told Rolling Stone: ''You can feel really old at 27.”

In 2021, the outlet listed ''Landslide'' on the 163rd position on its ''500 Greatest Songs of All Time'' list, calling the song a ''stunning reflection of aging.''

In 2023, Paste ranked ''Landslide'' as the 13th best song in Fleetwood Mac's entire discography. calling it a "stirring portrait of growth and love," and ''quintessential ballad of the 1970s.''

''Landslide" has also been covered by The Chicks, Harry Styles, The Smashing Pumpkins, Panic! At The Disco, Bush, Kelsea Ballerini, Tori Amos, and more.

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the US Festival, Ontario, California, May 30, 1983. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Paul Natkin/Getty Images

''Landslide'' by Fleetwood Mac lyrics

I took my love, I took it down

I climbed a mountain and I turned around

And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills

'Til the landslide brought me down

Oh, mirror in the sky

What is love?

Can the child within my heart rise above?

Can I sail through the changin' ocean tides?

Can I handle the seasons of my life?

Well, I've been afraid of changin'

'Cause I've built my life around you

But time makes you bolder

Even children get older

And I'm getting older too

Well, I've been afraid of changin'

'Cause I've built my life around you

But time makes you bolder

Even children get older

And I'm getting older too

Oh! I'm getting older too

Oh-oh, take my love, take it down

Oh-oh, climb a mountain and you turn around

And if you see my reflection in the snow-covered hills

Well, the landslide bring it down

And if you see my reflection in the snow-covered hills

Well, the landslide bring it down

Oh-ohh, the landslide bring it down