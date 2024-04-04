Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Miley Cyrus Sounds Like Stevie Nicks During This Effortless "Landslide" Cover
The former The Voice Coach is deeply connected to the song.
Back in 2014 during the Oakland stop of her Bangerz tour, former The Voice Coach Miley Cyrus (Seasons 11 and 13) did a stunning rendition of the emotional song ''Landslide'' by Fleetwood Mac.
One of Cyrus' personal favorite songs by one of her favorite artists, she put a unique twist on the classic ballad by using her signature raspy tone. She sang the emotional lyrics with a sense of reflection, telling the powerful story to the crowd. Some fans even remarked in the comments that Cyrus even sounded a bit like Stevie Nicks, who famously wrote and performed the track.
Listen to the performance here.
What to know about ''Landslide'' by Fleetwood Mac
Written by Stevie Nicks and released off of Fleetwood Mac's self titled 1975 album, ''Landslide'' remains one of the band's signature songs to date. Nicks was only 27 years old when she wrote it when she was decided whether or not to continue pursuing music. In 2014, she told Rolling Stone: ''You can feel really old at 27.”
In 2021, the outlet listed ''Landslide'' on the 163rd position on its ''500 Greatest Songs of All Time'' list, calling the song a ''stunning reflection of aging.''
In 2023, Paste ranked ''Landslide'' as the 13th best song in Fleetwood Mac's entire discography. calling it a "stirring portrait of growth and love," and ''quintessential ballad of the 1970s.''
''Landslide" has also been covered by The Chicks, Harry Styles, The Smashing Pumpkins, Panic! At The Disco, Bush, Kelsea Ballerini, Tori Amos, and more.
''Landslide'' by Fleetwood Mac lyrics
I took my love, I took it down
I climbed a mountain and I turned around
And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills
'Til the landslide brought me down
Oh, mirror in the sky
What is love?
Can the child within my heart rise above?
Can I sail through the changin' ocean tides?
Can I handle the seasons of my life?
Well, I've been afraid of changin'
'Cause I've built my life around you
But time makes you bolder
Even children get older
And I'm getting older too
Well, I've been afraid of changin'
'Cause I've built my life around you
But time makes you bolder
Even children get older
And I'm getting older too
Oh! I'm getting older too
Oh-oh, take my love, take it down
Oh-oh, climb a mountain and you turn around
And if you see my reflection in the snow-covered hills
Well, the landslide bring it down
And if you see my reflection in the snow-covered hills
Well, the landslide bring it down
Oh-ohh, the landslide bring it down