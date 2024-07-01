Are Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Related? Inside the Superstars' Wholesome Bond

Are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton relatives?

Cyrus is Parton's honorary goddaughter.

"I'm her honorary godmother. I’ve known her since she was a baby,” Parton told Good Morning America in 2009. “Her father’s a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, ‘You just have to be her godmother,’ and I said, ‘I accept.’ We never did do a big ceremony, but I’m so proud of her, love her. And she’s just like one of my own.”

While Cyrus and Parton are not blood relatives, they do consider each other family.

“I love Miley,” Parton told the London Evening Standard in 2023. “I worked with her daddy, Billy Ray [Cyrus] when he had 'Achy Breaky Heart,' we toured together for a few years, and, of course, Miley became my goddaughter; I was her fairy godmother. We really have a true bond; she is like a daughter or a sister to me.”

Cyrus echoes the gratitude and often speaks about her love for her fairy godmother. "Dolly’s been like a mother to me. Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother’s Days ago,” Cyrus told W Magazine in June 2024.

“Dolly wrote to me to say: ‘How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach,’” Cyrus recounted. “It gets me choked up. I just love her so much.”