Reba McEntire's Hilariously Wrong Definition of "Rizz" Would Make Snoop Dogg Proud

To be fair, The Voice Coach was in the ballpark!

From “skibidi” to “Ohio” and “menty b,” it’s not easy to keep up with the latest slang the kids are saying these days. So we can certainly forgive Reba McEntire for coming up with her own definition for the word “rizz.”

Reba McEntire hilariously defines the word "rizz" with Melissa Peterman

In a clip from NBC’s A Toast to 2024! New Year’s Eve special, McEntire’s Happy’s Place co-star and IRL bestie Melissa Peterman, asked the country icon to take a stab at defining some teen slang.

“Reba, do you know what ‘rizz’ is?” Peterman asked.

“Umm, rizz, umm, makes you very popular,” McEntire answered. “Rizz gives you rizz.”

“Why would it make you popular, if you have rizz?” Peterman, who’s also the mom of a 19-year-old son, followed up.

“Cause you smoke marijuana? Is that what that is?” McEntire hesitantly replied, making Peterman’s mouth drop.

“I’m sorry,” Peterman said with a lighthearted yet audible gasp. “Somebody’s been hanging out with Snoop a little too long.”

“Well, now!” McEntire laughed. “I’m just saying.”

McEntire has, of course, been hanging out with Snoop Dogg quite a bit. The two musicians were both Coaches on Season 26 of The Voice and sat next to each other in their big red chairs. They giggled about “Skittle time” as Snoop shared his candy with McEntire. “I’m sweet on you, Reba,” Snoop said after handing her some Skittles on The Voice.

The two legends formed a very sweet friendship throughout Season 26 of The Voice and even taught each other their own lingo. “I love the thangs you be bringing from the south, you know the slang?” Snoop told McEntire in a behind-the-scenes clip in October 2024. While McEntire broke down the meaning of phrases like “Go sit over yonder” and “Bless your heart,” Snoop taught her how to use “What’s crackalackin?”

The rapper, who famously gave Martha Stewart a contact high while sitting next to each other during the Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015, is well known as a cannabis enthusiast, launching his first marijuana dispensary in 2024.

Whether Snoop uses the word "rizz" with McEntire’s definition is yet to be seen. But she’s not totally off: "Rizz" is thought to be short for charisma. Hey, if you've got charisma, you're probably pretty popular. Specifically, "rizz" is used to describe someone’s “style, charm, or attractiveness” and was even named Oxford’s Word of the Year in 2023, according to the publishing house.

Ultimately, how you choose to use slang like rizz is subjective and, if anything, McEntire’s definition would get a giggle out of her buddy Snoop.