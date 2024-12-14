Snoop Dogg Had Martha Stewart Rapping While Making "Green" Holiday Brownies

Taylor Swift on Growing Up on a Christmas Tree Farm and Her Fearless Album | Fallon Flashback

Martha Stewart Is Helping Snoop Dogg With His New Album

Snoop wasted no time goofing around in his friend's kitchen.

The holiday season is all about quality time with loved ones, and the friendship between Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart remains the gift that keeps on giving. From the Paris Olympics to the kitchen, Snoop and Stewart always deliver the goods, whether that's chucklesome commentary or a delicious brownie recipe.

While the mythic homemaker and award-winning rapper may seem like an odd duo, they're thick as thieves and share many interests, including a deep love for cooking. Both Snoop and Stewart have some clutch tips in the kitchen — Stewart has published 100 cookbooks, and The Voice Coach also has two: his 2018 release From Crook to Cook and his 2023 cookbook, Goon with the Spoon, which Snoop penned alongside rapper Earl "E-40" Stevens. And as dear friends, Stewart knows what Snoop likes — including his affinity for "green" treats, hint hint nudge nudge.

During a delightful yuletide reunion in 2021, Snoop was invited to The Martha Stewart Show to help Stewart whip up holiday brownies made special for Snoop — complete with plenty of "green" for her cannabis-loving pal.

Martha Stewart schooled Snoop Dogg in making her own "green" brownies

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

As Stewart and Snoop got to work making the brownies, Stewart informed him they'd be using a special pan for the sweet treat. "For you, we wanted to make them a little different; these are called 'Snoop Dogg Brownies.'"

Stewart has dozens of dessert recipes within her arsenal, but she pulled out all of the stops for Snoop, including doubling up the chocolate chips to make it extra fudgy. While a delicious decision, this sparked some confusion from her guest.

"Twelve ounces?" Snoop asked when gandering at the mountain of chocolate in the bowl. Catching wind of where Snoop was going with this, Stewart confirmed the amount.

"We got some ounces in the building!" Snoop teased, getting a knowing clap from the audience.

After mixing up some more brownie inclusions in his bowl, Snoop's mind didn't take long to wander to the special ingredient Stewart had in mind.

"When do we add the, um—?" Snoop began.

"The eggs?" Stewart asked.

"No," Snoop clarified. "The um..."

"The stuff?" Stewart asked wryly.

"Yeah," Snoop said.

"Well, later," Stewart confirmed, adding, "And that's secret!"

Relive the hilarious segment, here.

There were several moments of hilarity in Snoop and Stewart's cooking class, including Snoop's commentary on how many cavities they'd get from the sugar and the dark color of vanilla, which was a humorous surprise to the rapper with a different idea of the word. But Stewart and Snoop had the audience in full-on stitches after they got to the long-waited secret ingredient.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg appear on 'Snoop & Marthas Tasty Halloween'. Photo: Nicole Weingart/Peacock

"You want green brownies," Stewart guessed.

"Yes," Snoop confirmed excitedly.

"He wants green brownies," Stewart told the audience. "Brownish green brownies."

"The greener the better," Snoop smiled. But before adding the illusive "green" ingredient, Stewart encouraged Snoop to rap a little as they wrapped up the brownie batter recipe by stirring in the flour.

"Mixing the flour, just like this," Snoop rapped while concentrating on his mixing flow. "This will taste good; make me a kiss."

"Oooh," Stewart chimed before hilariously joining the rap, "Especially if it's green. Especially if it's green."

The hilarious ditty got such a big laugh that the audience gave her a round of applause. We need to get Stewart in the recording studio with Snoop! Finally, it was time to add Snoop's special "green" ingredient: green sprinkles.

"I can't wait for that part!" Snoop said while marveling at Stewart's sprinkle game.

Snoop seemed to be having the time of his life as he and Stewart spread green sprinkles all over their brownies, adding multiple shades of green throughout. After finishing their masterpieces, Stewart instructed to bake the brownies at 350°.

"Why not bake them at 420°?" Snoop asked, getting another big laugh from the audience.

"Because they'll get overdone," Steward explained lovingly. "Here, I'll show you; you have to taste."

After tasting their holiday creation, Snoop immersed himself in the fudgy goodness, all but checking out of the conversation as he savored the sweet treat. Needless to say, Stewart delivered another hit.