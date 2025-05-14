The Voice Coach has been booked and busy, folks.

What's Snoop Dogg Been Up to Since Winning Hearts on The Voice? (Spoiler: Tons)

As Snoop Dogg returns as a Coach on The Voice Season 28, his schedule is about to get even busier.

Indeed, the rap icon never seems to slow down and continues to pick up more fans along the way. Like Michael Bublé’s daughter Vida, who’s a big fan of “The Affirmations Song” on Snoop’s Doggyland children’s album.

From new music to new family additions, Snoop’s life has been full of exciting moments since we last saw him on The Voice. Read on to find out what he’s been up to lately.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Snoop Dogg surprised fans with a brand new album and movie called Iz It A Crime?

In May 2025, Snoop revealed during an interview on Access Hollywood that he’d been working on an all-new album and movie, both titled Iz It a Crime?

Out on May 15, the new projects feature collaborations with rappers including Pharrell Williams, Sexxy Red, Wiz Khalifa, and more. The album art also features Snoop's wife, Shante Broadus.

Snoop Dogg welcomed another grandchild in 2025

Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus arrive at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.

“Papa Snoop” is a proud grandfather and welcomed another little one into the family when his daughter, Cori Broadus, gave birth to her first child with her fiancé, Wayne Duece, in February 2025.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” she announced on Instagram at the time. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what, God always shows me that He got me!”

In April 2025, Snoop gushed about his eighth grandchild and his daughter while chatting with E! News. “That’s my baby, Tiny C. She just brought home my granddaughter,” he said, adding that he was excited to celebrate Cori’s first Mother’s Day. “We spontaneous in my house. What we try to do is keep love in the air seven days a week. So, no matter if it's Mother's Day or not, we always got love in there.”

Snoop Dogg returns as a Coach on The Voice Season 28 in fall 2025

Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After a one-season hiatus from the big red chairs, Snoop is returning as a Coach on The Voice and will be reunited with his Season 26 colleagues, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé. Rounding out the Season 28 Coach lineup is Niall Horan, who has two victories to his name.

Snoop previously told The Voice Host Carson Daly that he enjoyed his rookie season last year and hinted at his potential return. "It's been a great experience for me," he said. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."

We’ve all certainly missed Snoop’s hilarious one-liners and candy obsession. The Voice Season 28’s premiere in fall 2025 can’t come soon enough.