Snoop Dogg, Sabrina Carpenter, & More Musicians Who've Been on Law & Order: SVU

The cast of Law & Order and its various spin-offs has always been full of multi-talented actors who can also sing. From Broadway stars like Jesse L. Martin, Raúl Esparza and Jerry Orbach to rapper Ice T, there's no shortage of musical talent on the shows. And while the franchise is famous for having nearly every actor in Hollywood as a guest star at some point, it's played host to musicians, too, particularly on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Here are some of the singers and rappers who've been on the NBC crime drama so far.

Big Boi

The rapper appeared on SVU In Season 10, Episode 7 ("Wildlife").

2 Chainz

2 Chainz played Calvin Jones on SVU Season 14, Episode 22 ("Poisoned Motive").

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Espresso" singer's very first screen acting role was as Paula, a victim of child pornography in SVU Season 12, Episode 12 ("Possessed"). Watch her make her acting debut, here.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during Season 12 Episode 8 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Snoop Dogg

The rapper, Paris Olympics commentator, and Coach of The Voice played, well, a rapper on SVU Season 20, Episode 22 ("Diss") in 2019. According to Ice T, the appearance was Snoop's idea.

“[Snoop’s] like, ‘Yo, cuz. Let me tell you, I ain't going to lie to you, Ice. I ain't never watched your show. Yo, homie, me and wifey watched that thing for like 24 hours, man," Ice T told Entertainment Weekly. "I was like, ‘So what are you saying? You want to be on the show? Let me put your name in the hat.”

“Like in the next three episodes, they had Snoop on, and we had a great time,” he added.

Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Harry Connick, Jr.

The singer played Executive ADA David Haden in four episodes of SVU Season 13. Haden even struck up a romance with Detective Olivia Benson.

Miranda Lambert

Country star Lambert played Lacey Ford in SVU Season 13, Episode 13, "Father's Shadow."

Miranda Lambert attends the 46th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 1, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Questlove

The Roots drummer and producer Questlove mentioned in an interview that he'd always dreamed of playing a dead body on the storied franchise, and in her directorial debut, Mariska Hargitay made it happen, putting Questlove on the slab in SVU Season 15, Episode 18, "Criminal Stories."

Questlove visits the Empire State Building in Celebration of The New York Times' 1000th Game of Wordle on March 14, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole, the late singer and daughter of legendary Nat King Cole, played Serena Waldren on SVU Season 7, Episode 20 ("Fat").

Heavy D

The late rapper appeared in SVU Season 13, Episode 2 ("Personal Fouls").

Method Man

The rapper and actor played Dennis King in SVU Season 9, Episode 10 ("Snitch").

Jill Scott

The Grammy winner has a prolific acting career, including as Janice Raleigh in SVU Season 11, Episode 17 ("Disabled").

Keke Palmer

Palmer is an actress, host and accomplished singer, having appeared on Broadway and performed with greats like Kelly Clarkson. And at just 12 years old, she held her own in Law & Order: SVU Season 7, Episode 10 ("Storm").

The episode is centered on three girls who'd been abducted from a Hurricane Katrina-ravaged New Orleans and brought to New York City. The eldest, Tasha, played by Palmer, took her younger siblings and ran away. And though one of the girls is then re-abducted, Tasha's able to help Detectives Benson and Stabler find her kidnapper and rescue the missing girl.

Keke Palmer attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Lola Kirke

The actress and now budding musician played Gabby Shaw on SVU Season 14, Episode 21 ("Traumatic Wound").

Ashanti

The "Rock Wit U" singer made a cameo as herself on SVU Season 15, Episode 17 ("Dissonant Voices").

Wyclef Jean

Jean appeared as Vincent Love on SVU Season 18, Episode 6 ("Broken Rhymes").

