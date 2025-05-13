Reba McEntire's 35-Year-Old Son Shelby Blackstock Looks Just Like Her in New Photos

Reba McEntire’s son Shelby Blackstock is “forever thankful” for his mom, who the 35-year-old former NASCAR driver happens to look just like.

How to Watch Watch Happyâs Place on NBC and Peacock.

In honor of Mother’s Day 2025, Blackstock posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his country legend mama, as well as some new photos that showcase their uncanny resemblance.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best there is,” his post began. “Your love, strength, and wisdom shaped me — and I’m forever thankful. Love you always.”

In one photo in Blackstock’s Instagram post, he and his Grammy-winning mother are posing in front of a sunset while they were on a family vacation in Africa, and their matching warm smiles look like they could have been copied and pasted onto each other. In another, the Happy's Place star and her son are striking the same stoic yet dramatic pose at a restaurant, and it’s clear Blackstock had picked up a few pointers from watching his mom on countless red carpets over the years.

See the lookalike photos of McEntire and her son here.

Reba McEntire and her son Shelby Blackstock attend the 2018 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

RELATED: Reba McEntire & Her Toddler Son Shelby Have Matching Curly Hair in This Precious Pic

Blackstock’s wife, Marissa, revealed in the comments that she snapped the new photos of the mother-son duo. “Oh, hey!!! I took those. Happy Mothers Day,” McEntire’s daughter-in-law, who tied the knot with Blackstock at Disney World in 2022, wrote, adding that the “Fancy” singer is ultra competitive at board games. “Even though you never let us win at Skyjo. Or Rummikub… or Phase 10…”

Reba McEntire's son Shelby Blackstock is a "gift from God" to her

Not only is Blackstock grateful for his mom, McEntire has also opened up about what a "gift" her son is to her. “Shelby is a gift from God to me,” the “I’m a Survivor” singer told People in a 2022 interview, adding that she’s “very proud of him” and shared how becoming a mother changed her.

“We're very close,” she told the magazine. “I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore."

RELATED: Reba McEntire Cuddling Newborn Son Shelby in the Hospital Is Such a Beautiful Photo

Through the years, McEntire and Blackstock have certainly showcased their sweet relationship that's full of heartfelt and funny moments. In a 2019 Instagram post, for instance, Blackstock created a Photoshopped image of him on his mom’s Stronger Than the Truth album cover and gave it an updated title — Stronger Than the Truth (Part 2): You Can’t Handle the Truth by Shelby McEntire (Blackstock).

“Feelin’ cute,” he captioned the post. “Might drop an album later." Just sayin', a mother-son collab by this duo sounds pretty good.