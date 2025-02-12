Amy Poehler's Galentine's Day Message Would Get Leslie Knope's Vote

"What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year!"

From "Treat Yo' Self" to Lil' Sebastian, there are countless unforgettable moments from NBC's smash workplace comedy Parks and Recreation, but many will agree that Galentine's Day is the show's gift that keeps on giving.

As the brainchild of the beloved Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), Galentine's Day is an honorary holiday inspired by Valentine's Day that features one major deviation: only girls are allowed. That's right, while Valentine's centers around romance and the lovey-dovey side of relationships, Galentine's Day is all about kicking back and relaxing with your gal pals. Typically celebrated on February 13, Galentine's began as a fictional holiday but grew into a cultural phenomenon celebrated yearly by those with an appreciation for the Parks and Rec festivities.

"What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year," Leslie revealed in the first-ever Galentine's Day episode of Parks and Rec. "Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrate ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

Ditching romantic woe for bottomless mimosas and waffles with extra whipped cream is a welcomed treat, with the appeal of Galentine's Day resonating with countless fans. And true to their workplace bonds, the Parks and Rec ladies love any excuse to get together on Galentine's.

The Parks and Rec girlies keep the spirit of Galentine's Day alive

Years after Parks and Rec's 2015 series finale, the Pawnee girls still relish any opportunity to celebrate Galentine's. The Parks and Rec divas met up around the holiday on several occasions, and Poehler took to TikTok in 2024 to share a heartwarming holiday message for all who celebrate.

"Female friendships are the most important thing in your life," Poehler shared on Galentine's Day 2024. "The best thing about your friends is they know you better than anyone, and they still want to hang out with you. Happy Galentine's Day!"

Poehler's post collected millions of likes and dozens of comments from Parks and Rec fans all cheering for lady camaraderie. The women of Parks and Rec have kept the spirit of Galentine's Day alive long after the show's end by reuniting around the holiday to celebrate their friendship.

In 2018, Rashida Jones, A.K.A. Leslie's BFF Anne Perkins, shared a photo with Pawnee icons Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, and Kathryn Hahn in honor of the empowering holiday.

"Galentine's Day! Forever and ever 💖💕," Jones captioned the Instagram photo, where all four women cheesed for the adorable selfie.

Several years later in 2023, Jones took to Instagram to share a picture from another Galentine's outing with Plaza, Hahn, and Poehler. "Happy Galentine's Day!" Jones captioned the post. It's a testament to Galentine's power for bringing the ladies together, regardless of how much time has passed.

