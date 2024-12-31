Once upon a time, the New Year's Day tradition featured greased-pig catching.

What Is the Rose Parade? All About the New Year's Day Tradition

For nearly 100 years, NBC has broadcasted the annual Rose Parade on New Year’s Day and the spectacular tradition continues on January 1, 2025.

The 136th Rose Parade, presented by Honda, marks NBC’s 98th year of airing the festivities for folks from all around the country to tune in and enjoy the elaborate floats, marching bands, and more. And each year, hundreds of volunteers put in thousands of hours of work to make the magic happen.

A giant float is paraded during the 135th Rose Parade on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo: I RYU/VCG via Getty Images

Read on to learn all about the history of the Rose Parade, this year's uplifting theme, and how to watch the New Year’s Day event in 2025.

What is the Rose Parade? Also known as the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Rose Parade has taken place nearly every year since 1890 in Pasadena, California and has now been celebrated as a New Year’s Day tradition for over a century. Traveling over five miles along Colorado Boulevard, the parade has wowed millions of spectators watching at home or in person. NBC began broadcasting the Rose Parade on the radio in 1927 and moved to television in 1954. The first parade was sponsored by Valley Hunt Club members as a way to promote Pasadena as the “Mediterranean of the West” and celebrate a wealth of flowers that bloomed in the middle of winter, according to the Tournament of Roses’ official website. The early days of this New Year’s Day tradition featured a “parade of flowers followed by an afternoon of chariot races, jousting, foot races and tug-of-war.” Some years included horse-drawn carriages and even games of greased-pig catching. In just a few short years, the parade had gotten so popular and well-known that a “Tournament of Roses Association” was created to focus on organizing the grand event, the association explains. Nowadays, the parade typically includes motorized floats covered in beautiful flowers — fresh and dried — with intricate designs using natural materials, as well as marching bands and equestrian units. The parade is then followed by the Rose Bowl Game. The traditional New Year’s Day college football game was first introduced into the parade’s lineup of festivities in 1902, though it didn’t become an official annual event until 1916, according to the Library of Congress. In 2025, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl Stadium.

American Honda "Believe and Achieve" artistic entertainment services float the 133rd Rose Parade on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Pasadena, CA. Photo: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

How can I watch the Rose Parade in 2025? The Rose Parade airs live on Wednesday, January 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT on NBC. The parade will also be available to stream live on Peacock. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP) and an audio narration describing all of the action as it unfolds.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will once again co-host this year’s telecast of the parade from “TV Corner” in Pasadena, California. Roker is a very familiar face at the Rose Parade; NBC’s trusted weatherman will mark his 26th year hosting the event in 2025.

Al Roker appears on TODAY on Tuesday, December 12, 2023; Hoda Kotb appears on TODAY on Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Kotb’s appearance at the Rose Parade will be extra special as she'll be leaving TODAY after 26 years with NBC. Friday, January 10 is her last day and TODAY's Craig Melvin will step in as her replacement just a few days later on January 13.

Additionally, Billie Jean King, tennis icon and women’s rights advocate, will serve as the Rose Parade Grand Marshal. King said in a statement that “this parade is a wonderful celebration of joy and community.”

What’s the theme for the 2025 Rose Parade? The theme for the 2025 Rose Parade is “Best Day Ever!” “The 2025 theme celebrates life’s best moments — those unexpected times that bring a smile, warm our hearts and fill us with joy,” Ed Morales, president of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, said in a statement, adding that the day is “about family, friends, and community and what we have to celebrate — and to be thankful for.”

A view of the Donate Life Lifting Each Other Up float, which won the Sweepstakes award for most beautiful entry: encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment, during the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade on Orange Grove Blvd. Photo: Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 2025 Rose Parade will feature massive floral floats with wild special effects

Just after the parade kicks off with a B-2 Spirit flyover, expect to see hundreds of performers and dozens of breathtaking floats covered in flowers measuring up to 75 feet long (longer than a bowling lane!) and 35 feet high. This year’s floats will feature all sorts of special effects such as bubbles, waterfalls, pyrotechnics, and smoke.

There will also be 16 equestrian teams and 24 marching bands from around the world making their way down Colorado Boulevard during the parade.