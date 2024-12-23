Oregon vs. Ohio State Preview - Everything to Know About the College Football Playoff Matchup

We're now through one round of the College Football Playoff, which means four teams have been eliminated and eight teams remain in contention for college football's ultimate crown. As 2024 turns into 2025, we'll get to see the next four matchups in the tournament, including an intriguing rematch between two of the Big Ten's biggest powers.

So, ahead of the Playoff quarterfinals, let's take a closer look at a must-see game as the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to face off in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

When does the Ohio State vs. Oregon College Football Playoff game kick off? The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks will meet for the second time this season on New Year's Day at 5:00 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Check local listings to find out where to watch.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) unloads a pass during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI; Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks scrambles during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins, at Rose Bowl on September 28, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Ohio State and Oregon's Paths to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

All season long, the Oregon Ducks have proven themselves as survivors. Their high-powered offense and solid defense made them a major threat in the Big Ten early in the season, and they cemented their status at the top of the conference after a narrow win over Ohio State. It was a status they'd continue to hold for the rest of the season, defeating Penn State in their first-ever Big Ten Championship and punching their ticket as the only remaining undefeated team in Playoff contention. Their perfect record, plus a conference championship, was good enough to grant them a first round bye in the Playoff, so they've just been waiting for an opponent.

Now, they're set for a rematch against Ohio State after the Buckeyes dominated Tennessee in the first round. It's been a harder road to get here for Ohio State, who held a perfect record together for much of the year until Oregon beat them. Then came rivalry week, and a devastating loss to an underdog Michigan team which kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten championship (and an Oregon rematch). Fortunately for Ohio State, rivalry and championship weeks were both chaotic enough to keep them in Playoff contention, and they earned a spot in the first round. Now, they'll get a chance to prove they belong in the conversation as potential National Champions by finally getting their revenge on Oregon.

What to expect from Ohio State vs. Oregon in the College Football Playoffs

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) sprints toward the end zone during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. Photo: Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are two ways of looking at this matchup. One way is to consider that Oregon has had much more rest than Ohio State. They've been able to kick back, prepare, and spend the lead-up to Christmas without worrying about a first-round game. They'll be fresh, well-studied, and ready to compete.

Another way is to look at Ohio State not as a tired team, but as a team with momentum. The Buckeyes rebounded from a disappointing end-of-season loss to Michigan by absolutely overpowering a very good Tennessee team, part of a very strong showing for the Big Ten in the first round. They are tough, they are warmed up, and they've got something to prove.

Because they've already faced each other in a game that was decided by just one point earlier this season, we know that Ohio State and Oregon are very evenly matched, so it should be a good, well-contested game from both sides. If anyone has an edge right now, though, it just might be Ohio State, who'll be heading into the Rose Bowl ready to end Oregon's perfect run.

The winner of this game will head to the Semifinals of the Playoff, with a matchup in the Cotton Bowl against the winner of the upcoming Texas/Arizona State game.

The winner of this game will head to the Semifinals of the Playoff, with a matchup in the Cotton Bowl against the winner of the upcoming Texas/Arizona State game.