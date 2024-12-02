Who Is Playing in the 2024 Big Ten College Football Championship?

It's Championship Week, and that means it's time to find out who's the best in the Big Ten.

We have reached the end of the 2024 college football regular season. We've seen a lot of great games, a lot of surprises, and plenty of changes in the overall rankings heading into the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. Now, it's time for one last round of big games before Bowl games and playoff brackets are filled in. That's right: It's Conference Championship Week!

That means that, just like other major conferences hosting big games this weekend, the Big Ten Conference will be hosting one final game to see who's the best in the expanded conference in 2024. Both teams that make the championship game are great, both are Playoff contenders, and both are looking to cement their status as kings of the biggest version of the Big Ten we've ever seen. Let's take a look at what's in store this weekend.

Which teams are playing in the Big Ten Championship Game? The Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions.



Because the Big Ten eliminated divisional competitions from its schedule this season, the championship game will be played between the two teams with the best records in the conference overall. That means that the 2024 Big Ten Championship will be a first-time conference faceoff between the undefeated Oregon Ducks and the 11-1 Penn State Nittany Lions. It's a showdown between two of the Top 3 teams in the country, and it's happening this weekend.

Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts a pass on November 9, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania; Defensive back Tysheem Johnson #0 of the Oregon Ducks intercepts a pass at Autzen Stadium on November 9, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images; Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

When does the Big Ten Championship Game kick off? The 2024 Big Ten Championship Game kicks off Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It's a neutral site for both teams, and because it's the home of the Indianapolis Colts, it can pack in an NFL-sized crowd.

What to expect from the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game

Statistically speaking, we're looking at a very even matchup between these two teams. Oregon and Penn State have an almost identical offense in terms of yards per game and points per game, and a very close defensive comparison in terms of both points allowed and yards allowed. They've also played very similar schedules, facing the same number of ranked opponents (two each) and beating many of the same Big Ten squads. They've also both had their share of close call wins, including single digit victories and overtime games.

The difference maker on paper? It's simple: Oregon beat Ohio State, while Penn State's one loss came against the Buckeyes. Before they were upset by Michigan last week, Ohio State was headed for a rematch with Oregon in the title game, and now Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions will get to take their place in a bid to do what the Buckeyes couldn't: defeat the only undefeated team remaining in the Top 25.

Penn State has a very solid shot of making that happen, but it's always worth remembering that Oregon has their share of explosive weapons, including quarterback Dillion Gabriel and running back Jordan James. They've struggled at times offensively this year, and they'll be facing a tough Penn State defense, but if they can get the fireworks started, they might not be able to stop. Still, in terms of a well-rounded team, the Nittany Lions might be the best remaining squad in the Big Ten, and their loss to Ohio State no doubt taught them a thing or two. It's going to be a close matchup, and a must-watch game.

