Snoop Dogg's "New Year’s Eve" Music Video Features Romantic Footage with His Wife

The Broaduses wowed in white ensembles in Snoop Dogg's 2010 music video.

With nearly three decades of marriage under their hats, Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders for years. So it’s no surprise The Voice Coach would make his other half the star of his more romantic music, like he did in 2010 with his song “New Year’s Eve.”

Featured as a single on Snoop's 11th studio album, Doggumentary Music, Broadus looks stunning throughout the music video for the rapper’s “New Year’s Eve” song, featuring Marty James. Read on to watch the music video that makes you feel like you’re popping champagne at a swanky NYE party, and find out where the sweet footage came from.

Snoop Dogg's wife Shante Broadus stars in his "New Year's Eve" music video

The black and white music video begins with archival footage of a Times Square ball drop countdown before the song begins, and the video cuts to the Broaduses getting all dolled up for a night out on the town.

Snoop and his wife are dressed to the nines; the rapper in a long white tuxedo coat and the Boss Lady Entertainment founder in sparkly jewelry and layers of pearls. Broadus wowed in a white dress paired with a white fur shawl and mesh headpiece. After stepping into a car pulled straight out of the 1920s, the couple arrived at a party where they danced together, ate cake, and sipped on cocktails with friends.

Footage from the party appears to have been taken at Broadus’ birthday party in 2010. Mechelle Epps, who was previously married to Snoop’s friend and comedian Mike Epps, wrote in a blog post that it was a theme party based on “The Cotton Club,” a famous nightclub in Harlem during the Prohibition Era, and shared photos of the lady of honor in the same outfit seen in the music video.

The lyrics for Snoop Dogg’s song “New Year's Eve” are for his “special lady”

Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures "Gladiator II" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Throughout Snoop’s song, he raps about “my special lady” and how things feel especially romantic on New Year’s Eve. “Live for the moment, love in the air,” he raps in one verse, adding later on in the song, “My special lady, only one of a kind.”

The lyrics also detail how he can’t stop thinking about his love, rapping in one verse, “You stay on my mind so I had to make you mine.”

Snoop released his “New Year’s Eve” track with singer-songwriter and record producer Marty James, who sings the chorus. James said in an interview for Snoop’s Doggumentary album that working with the rapper on this song and another track, “El Lay,” was an “honor.”

Snoop Doog says his wife is his “everything”

Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg attends the Los Angeles premiere of Neon and Vice Studio's "The Beach Bum" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images

“New Year’s Eve” isn’t the first time Snoop’s wife has been part of his music. In 2024, he dedicated his song “My Everything” with Danny Boy to Broadus.

“This is dedicated to Boss Lady. You’re my everything you’re my only thing!” he wrote on YouTube. The music video for “My Everything” also features footage of Broadus, with Snoop saying in a clip, “I love her, that’s my baby, that’s the love of my life.”