Snoop Dogg Is Beaming in a White Suit at His Wedding to Shante Broadus (PICS)

"The good to my bad is her," Snoop Dogg said of his wife of 27 years, Shante Broadus.

From humble beginnings to fame's brightest lights, Snoop Dogg's relationship with his wife, Shante Broadus, is a testament to their timeless bond and enduring love story.

The Season 26 Coach of The Voice is one of the industry's biggest rappers, producers, and entertainers, but his most treasured role is far less publicized: husband to his high school sweetheart, Shante. As Snoop achieved meteoric fame in the '90s, Shante was one of his biggest cheerleaders, and they've since navigated nearly three decades of album releases and red carpets together. Their wedding in 1997 marked the beginning of a marriage that has thrived despite the challenges of fame, personal hardships, and raising four children together. Nowadays, Shante isn't just Snoop's wife and life partner; she's his business manager.

"In relationships like this, it's a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both..." Snoop told People in 2024. "'You learn as time goes by, 'OK, you are in control. You run this, you run that, because I make bad decisions.' The good to my bad is her."

Snoop and Shante's love story is a Hollywood success story, which is why we're looking back at Snoop and Shante's wedding day in 1997.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus got married in California in 1997

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus appear together at their wedding at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California on June 14, 1997. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Snoop and Shante tied the knot on June 14, 1997, in a ceremony held at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California. The couple had been together since high school and looked so darling as they ushered a new chapter together. Snoop and Shante's friends, family, and loved ones showed up for their big day at the Ritz. Celebrity attendees include Warren G, the famed West Coast producer who introduced Snoop to Dr. Dre before he became the D-O-double-G. Snoop was keen to get a picture with his colleague at the wedding, where Warren smiled for the camera while on the phone while Snoop struck a slick pose.

In a 2023 TODAY appearance, Snoop told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager the secret to success in his long-lasting marriage. "I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other," Snoop told the TODAY co-hosts. "She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were. To have a family and to be who we are ... we both wanted to get to that goal and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage and people divorcing every other day."

Snoop added, "But when you truly love somebody, there ain't nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight."

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus both wore white for their big day

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus appear together at their wedding at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California on June 14, 1997. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

If Snoop is in attendance, you can bet he's showing up in style, and he pulled out one of his sharpest looks ever for his wedding day. While Shante looked drop-dead stunning in her white lace wedding gown, Snoop looked equally dashing in an all-white tuxedo. The matching white wedding attire is a masterclass in monochrome, with both Snoop and Shante beaming ear to ear while celebrating their union. The couple's loved ones were equally excited to celebrate the longtime couple tying the knot, surrounding them with joy following the ceremony.

"[Shante] understands me," Snoop told People. "She's a great mother, a tremendous grandmother, an excellent wife, and a great friend. She knows how to push all of my buttons to make me act a motherf---ing fool or to make me act cool, and I love it."

Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg at the premiere of "Dear Mama" held at The Ted Mann Theater on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

How did Snoop Dogg meet his wife, Shante Broadus? Snoop met Shante as a teenager; their love story began in high school when they both attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California, where they even went to prom together before graduating in 1989. "I was there with him when he started all this," Shante told W Magazine in 2021. "Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers." A little over a decade after their 1997 ceremony, Snoop surprised Shante with the impromptu vow renewal in 2008, according to People. The ceremony was held at Charlie Wilson's ranch, with 200 of their loved ones in attendance. RELATED: Snoop Dogg Talks "Rocky Road" with Wife Shante Broadus "How do I stay married for so long? I've got a strong wife with a strong backbone and a good heart — she's loving, and she's caring, and we are meant to be together," Snoop told People in 2024 while looking back at 27 years with his wife. "When we said we'd marry, we married 'til death do us part. Ain't that what it say? Not 'til arguments do us part' or fighting or finances, but till death do us part."

