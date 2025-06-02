Snoop Dogg Used Mac & Cheese as Bread To Make the Most Decadent Bologna Sandwich

As an entertainment icon and beloved Coach of The Voice, Snoop Dogg has an eye for art. And if that wasn't already obvious by his prolific music career, it will be after you check out one of his cherished sandwich recipes that transforms macaroni and cheese into bread.

During a 2019 episode of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, Snoop shared a recipe so over the top that it lives rent-free in the minds of late-night snackers everywhere. As an applauded chef and homemaker, you'd think that culinary mogul Martha Stewart had seen it all, but she was proven wrong after Snoop stepped into the kitchen with his longtime friend and hip-hop legend Method Man to whip up a dish that redefined indulgence. Introduced as the "Mac 'n Cheese Waffle Sandwich," Snoop was excited to show his friend a hack that swaps out traditional bread slices for waffled mac and cheese slabs.

Yes, you read that right. Bread? Out. Cheesy macaroni pasta? In — and crisped up to golden perfection. Check out Snoop's step-by-step recipe breakdown, below.

Snoop Dogg's Mac 'n Cheese Waffle Sandwich is a certified must-try

As Stewart dished details on a cookie recipe for celebrity guest Matthew McConaughey, Snoop was excited to get to the griddle to make the ultimate late-night treat. Snoop pulled out a heavy hitter and begun by scooping some heaps of macaroni and cheese on the waffle iron.

"You put the bottom full of macaroni, right?" Snoop explained to his friend. "You start him off with that mac on the bottom here. You want [the noodles] like kinda level, 'cause it's 'gonna be like a waffle, right?"

Method Man watched with fascination, but Snoop was just getting started, now reaching for some bologna slices. "You want to drop this bologna right there on it. You've got the bologna game."

"The bologna been dropped!" Method Man exclaimed gleefully as Snoop stacked several slices of deli meat on top of the pasta.

"That looks so good, Snoop!" Stewart shouted over her shoulder as she kept focused on her cookies. Snoop was similarly laser-focused on the task at hand.

"And you got a pickle," Snoop continued while adding some pickles on top of the meat. "Then you put that potato chip on there. You got to have the chips."

And he wasn't finished. "So now you take a piece of Velveeta cheese and put him on top," he said excitedly as he added the "top" to the sandwich, and his creation began to take "shape." Before he closed the waffle iron, Method Man made sure to add some extra spice for flavor.

"Bringing back bologna, thank you!" McConaughey shouted with excitement.

Snoop Dogg has dished a few cooking lessons to Martha Stewart

Sure, the Yes, Chef! host has earned a mythic reputation as one of the most iconic homemakers of our generation, but she's still a fan of learning new tricks around the kitchen. Snoop and Stewart have connected over cooking since they first became friends in 2008, and while Stewart has certainly enlightened the rapper on some high-brow culinary concepts, Snoop has shown her a new approach of the kitchen, too.

"I like watching a lot of cooking shows. I watch The Cooking Channel. I watch a lot of the competition shows. I'm just a foodie. I don't look like it, but I am..." Snoop revealed in a 2022 interview with InsideHook. "That's how I was able to work with Martha Stewart for so many years on television and to pick up some tricks and trades from her, and even teach her a few things as well, which shocked both me and her."

For Snoop, sound and cooking go hand and hand. Snoop revealed that his technique of cooking up his viral "Billion Dollar Bacon" blew Stewart away. "It's how you put 'em in there and how you move 'em around, the sound you're listening to when they're done — not even a look, but it's the sound you're listening for," Snoop explained, adding that the strategy pleasantly surprised Stewart.

"So I taught her about sound and food, not just looking at it and seeing if it's done, but it's a certain sound that the bacon will make to let you know that it's done," Snoop said. "Food talks to you. That's why when you cook it with love, people appreciate it."