The Voice Season 26 Coach outdid himself for his daughter's special day!

Snoop Dogg's 7-Figure Wedding Gift to His Daughter Cori Will Actually Floor You

During Snoop Dogg's December 2 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show alongside his daughter, Cori Broadus, he made a confession that left everyone floored.

Host Jennifer Hudson asked Snoop (a current Voice Coach) point-blank about the "most over-the-top gift" he's ever given his daughter. And the answer did not disappoint.

"You know what? It's the truth, but the only thing about this gift is she never got to open it or she hasn't opened it yet," he said cryptically.

Snoop spoke slowly as he revealed to the world what his gift to Broadus was.

Snoop Dogg's incredible wedding gift for his daughter, Cori Broadus

Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus arrive at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.

"It was a million dollars for her wedding," Snoop revealed about the most lavish gift he's given daughter Cori Broadus.

"That's right, that's right," said Broadus with a grin.

The live studio audience broke out into shocked applause — and Hudson herself was almost at a loss for words.

"What do you ask for after that?" she said. "Oh my goodness!"

Indeed, Snoop really outdid himself with this one! Major props!

Snoop Dogg opens up about his daughter, Cori Broadus, getting married

Later in his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Snoop revealed how excited he was to see his daughter tie the knot to her fiancé, Wayne Duece.

"As a father, one thing you know is when it's your baby girl, you ain't gonna hand her off to nobody who ain't gonna handle her with care," he said.

Snoop will always have his daughter's back, but he isn't shy about supporting his future son-in-law when the happy couple is in the middle of a disagreement.

"He's always in the right," he explained. "If anything, I gotta talk to her about, 'Hey, let off of him a little bit. Back up!'"

Broadus and Duece's wedding will be documented in the upcoming series Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story.