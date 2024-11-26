Shye's Voice Shines on One Direction's "Story of My Life" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

The end is nigh in Season 26 of NBC's The Voice.

The Voice Top 8 Has Been Revealed: Here's Everyone Going to Live Shows

Well, folks: It all comes down to this. After three nights of Playoffs, Coaches Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé have hand-selected the eight Artists who will move on to the final stage of the competition: the Live Shows. As viewers know, the fate of these singers now rests in the hands of the American public.

"I can't believe that we're gonna start the Live Shows next week," said Coach Bublé, whose team closed out the third and final evening of Playoff performances alongside guest mentor Carly Pearce. "Snoop's team is dynamic and amazing, Gwen has two people that are absolutely unbelievable, and Reba? She also has two people that defy any sort of genre and raise their game every single time I see them ... For me, the most exciting thing is the power shifts to where it should be, and that's in your hands, America."

"Now that we know who the Top 8 are, all I can do is encourage and continue to coach," added McEntire. "I'll be prayin'."

"Do I have the winner?" Stefani mused. "To be decided. We'll find out!"

Snoop, meanwhile, is confident he has "a 97% chance to win it all" and "with a little bit of coaching," he can easily cross the remaining 3% gap.

Which Artists are moving to the Live Shows on Season 26 of The Voice? The eight Artists moving on to the Lives will be Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace of Team Gwen; Jeremy Beloate and Christina Eagle of Team Snoop; Adam Bohanan and Danny Joseph of Team Reba; and Sofronio Vasquez and Shye of Team Bublé.

The Voice Top 8, Season 26, broken down by teams...

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 26 Episode 7. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Jan Dan

“He has so much taste and such a perspective that I wanted to give him that opportunity to share that with America in a Live [Show]," Stefani said.

Jan Dan Brings the Coaches to Tears with Kansas' "Dust in the Wind" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

Sydney Sterlace

“You’re gifted, you’re talented, and you’ve grown! …Sydney can go to the Finale. She’s just super in touch with how to, like, build a song and be emotional!," Stefani said.

Sydney Sterlace Taps into Her Inner Voice on Taylor Swift's "betty" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Jeremy Beloate

"Jeremy's voice is so pure," said Mega Mentor Jennifer Hudson. "It's such a beautiful instrument and he has those operatic tones."

Jeremy Beloate's Tear-Jerking Performance of "The Impossible Dream" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

Christina Eagle

“I ain’t kidding; I’m trying to take these people to church!” Eagle declared during rehearsals for Knockouts.

Coach Snoop Can't Resist Turning for Christina Eagle's "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" | The Voice

Team Reba

Reba McEntire on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Adam Bohanan

"Adam, I've loved your voice from the very second you started singing at the Blind Auditions, and then to get into the rehearsals, I just fell in love with your voice even more," McEntire said to Bohanan.

Adam Bohanan Tells the Story of His Life with His Performance of "Colors" | Voice Knockouts | NBC

Danny Joseph

"Danny, you're a wild man," McEntire told Joseph during Knockouts.

Danny Joseph Channels His Inner Blues with His Cover of "It Hurt So Bad" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

Team Bublé

Michael Bublé appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sofronio Vasquez

"He's special, he's unique," Bublé said about Vasquez. "He reminds me of a mix between Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. If I was Jennifer Hudson, I would have been throwing my shoes at him."

Sofronio Vasquez's Dazzling Voice Gets an INSTANT Four-Chair Turn | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

Shye

"I love your voice," said Bublé to Shye during Blind Auditions. "You have this wonderful range and we all, as Coaches, feel that there's things each of us can bring to help you."