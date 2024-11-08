All About Snoop Dogg's Loving Relationship with His Daughter, Cori Broadus

There's no relationship like a father and a daughter, and Snoop Dogg's only got one little girl: Cori Broadus. The Voice Coach is a dad of four, and his daughter Cori is featured in his upcoming three-part docuseries on E! about her wedding, Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story.

“We wanted to put a show together based off of her and the things that she’s going through and how she’s handling it,” Snoop said. “You see a young woman go through things in life with the support of her father and her mother, but she has to go through ’em on her own. And people think sometimes because you’re successful, that magically you can make problems disappear. You can just pay for things to go away, but you get a chance to see that life is life and life be life'n.”

Get to know the young singer, here.

Cori is Snoop Dogg's youngest child

"Fatherhood is more than a job, it's more than a responsibility. It's a lifestyle. You gotta be prepared to live it," the rapper told Esquire in 2008.

In 2007, Snoop and Cori appeared together on Ellen, and he revealed that he was quite protective over Cori, who was 8 years old at the time. "You say I’m not strict. Tell Ellen how old you have to be before you can have a boyfriend," he said, to which Cori answered, "77," per People.

In a 2011 interview, Snoop Dogg reflected on how he has matured past some of the misogynistic terms for women he used in his early music, and how Cori inspired him to evolve. "Now I have a daughter, I understand. When I didn't have a daughter, I didn't understand. I was speaking from the mind of a young adolescent," he said.

However, he did admit to one mistake at the start of their relationship. "I regret not being there when my baby girl was born,” he told VIBE magazine in 2011, per People. “I was there for both of my boys. I was out and about, ripping and running, doing too much. The precautions I take now are because of her.”

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg, and wife Shante Broadus attend the premiere for TBS's "Drop The Mic" and "The Joker's Wild" at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Cori has been open about her struggle with Lupus

Cori Broadus was diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disorder, at the age of six. “I felt helpless,” Snoop recalled to People of the days when she first got sick. “No power, no friends.” Because Lupus can sometimes lead to hair loss, Cori's diagnosis inspired Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus to create a line of headscarves.

“She’s the toughest little thing I’ve ever met,” he added. “She’s on the honor roll, playing volleyball and softball, living life. She has all this joy. In the beginning lupus was winning. But now Cori is.”

“I have days where I'm sick, but I'm still blessed and able to do what I love to do and to tell my story,” Broadus said of her illness. “But then there's days I'm like, ‘Wow, I wish I wasn't sick. What would my life be if I was just a normal girl?’ It's part of being human. You're going to have bad days, you're not going to always have good days.”

In January 2024, Cori was hospitalized and told she'd suffered a stroke. "Doctor comes in, 'Cori, you had a stroke.' I'm hurting, I'm scared. Why is this happening to me?" she says in the trailer for Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood.

The stroke led to kidney issues, though Cori has since recovered.

Cori Broadus attends Rhythm & Roast Event Presented By Cordell Broadus And Sharestix at The Novo on February 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Cordell Broadus & Sharestix

Cori's overcomes challenges on her own

Cori has dipped her toe into singing, and is now the CEO of Choc Factory Co. makeup. "I’m not a make-up girl, so if I put on some gloss, I feel good to go. It makes me feel comfortable, it makes me feel confident. I am showing girls, you know, you don’t need to do too much to be pretty or to be 'bomb' or be a 'bad bitch', you know? Just be you," she told Splash Mag.

Despite her privileged upbringing, she's trying to be a self-made woman with her own ventures. She even defended her car, a Toyota Corolla, after some online questioned why the daughter of a superstar drove a modestly-priced vehicle. “It don’t matter ’cause my dad is rich and because I have this and I have that when that sh*t don’t mean nothing to me. Like, I drive a Toyota Corolla, and I’m content. Content,” Broadus responded, per the Daily Dot.

"I always tell people we were raised like regular Black kids," she said in an interview. "Like, we got our phones taken away, we got our punishment. You know, we just had money. That was really it."

She's also spoken out about being body positive. “I feel like there’s no perfect body. What some may see as flaws, others will see as beautiful traits. But it matters most how you feel, and you should love yourself no matter what,” she told Essence. “Hey, it is what it is.”

Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus arrive at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.

Cori is engaged to Wayne Polk

Polk is Cori's business partner at CHOC, and per his Instagram bio, a creative director at Death Row Records. Together, they have a side business flipping houses.

The pair have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

“[The proposal] meant a lot to me, because it was like... The fact that you still even want to be with me for the rest of your life, knowing all the things that I go through. We was getting into it really, really bad, those few days before he proposed, because I was in a space and a place where I was just over life. I was over everything. And I was taking it out on him. So, I'm like, ‘Damn. You're getting down on one knee, and I'm putting you through all of this mentally’... I have moments where I don't love myself… It means everything to me, that somebody wants to be with me forever," she told Teen Vogue.

“I love you sooo much you are my world!!!! I don’t think y’all understand my love for this girl,” Duece wrote in a birthday shout-out to Cori.