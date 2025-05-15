Erin Andrews Had "10 Years of Hell" Before Welcoming Son Mack Via Surrogate

The NFL sideline reporter and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy in 2023.

Erin Andrews’ journey to motherhood was anything but easy. But after a terrifying cancer diagnosis and many years of fertility struggles that took both an emotional and physical toll on her, the sportscaster is now a proud mom to her adorable son, Mack.

The NFL sideline reporter doesn’t sugarcoat just how rough the road to becoming a mother was for her. “It was 10 years of hell,” the TODAY with Jenna & Friends guest host told TODAY in 2023. And while she wasn’t initially open about her struggles, her candidness has certainly been refreshing for others experiencing the same difficulties.

“It sucked,” Andrews said of her IVF journey on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. “For so long, it was crazy because I would be so quiet about it. My friends knew and all that, but I was so embarrassed … The day I went public with how much it sucked and we weren't having success, so many people reached out to us and were like, ‘Oh, my God. We’ve gone through this, too.’ So it was kind of like therapy.”

Read on to learn more about Andrews’ experience with IVF, surrogacy, and her baby boy with her husband, retired NFL player Jarret Stoll.

How many children does Erin Andrews have? Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, have one child together, a son named Mack, who was born via surrogate in June 2023.

Erin Andrews went through years of fertility struggles after being diagnosed with cervical cancer

The famed sportscaster has been open about the many years of fertility struggles she and her husband faced before they welcomed their baby boy, Mack, with the help of a surrogate in 2023.

In 2016, Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer and quickly underwent surgery. The diagnosis and any treatments she might need prompted her to freeze her embryos, at the recommendation of her oncologist. “I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re going to have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back,” she shared in an interview with Health magazine in 2017.

By November 2016, after two surgeries, Andrews was declared cancer-free. “When we finally got a great report, it was so relieving and so wonderful,” Andrews told Coping Magazine about her cancer journey. “The message I’m trying to send out to women is you don’t have to die of this. It’s treatable, and it’s curable. But you have to get to the doctor and get screened. Thank the Lord we were able to catch mine so early.”

Following her battle with cancer, Andrews and Stoll decided to explore IVF to expand their family.

Erin Andrews experienced multiple unsuccessful rounds of IVF

Andrews underwent several rounds of IVF and opened up about how “emotionally draining” the treatments were on her. “I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it,” she wrote in an 2021 essay on Facebook Bulletin (via TODAY).

“The entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body," she continued. "You feel like shit. You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that’s the crazy part. It’s a ton of money, it’s a ton of time, it’s a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they’re unsuccessful.”

In her essay, Andrews shared that she was about to undergo her seventh round of IVF and why she wanted to be public about her experience. “I decided that this time around, I would be open with my show producers about having to come to work a little later than normal because I was attending daily fertility appointments. And I am thankful I did it,” she wrote. “They encouraged me to be open about it because this is real life. It's not like I'm leaving to go take a hot yoga class, I'm trying to have a baby. I am not ashamed, and I want to be vocal and honest about this.”

Erin Andrews went through more heartbreak with surrogacy before baby Mack was born

After nine unsuccessful rounds of IVF, Andrews told Parents she was “just over it.” And in 2021, she and Stoll moved forward with surrogacy, another costly option with very few guarantees. “We knew we didn't have a lot; we didn't have room for error; we didn't have room for failed attempts because we just didn't have a lot in the bank,” she told the magazine, sharing that their first unsuccessful embryo transfer was “extremely difficult” to grieve. “We had dealt with so much failure in the IVF process, we thought we were golden when we made it this far.”

Andrews told TODAY in 2023 they lost twins via surrogacy. “That was really hard. I really struggled mentally. I didn’t handle it very well,” she said, adding that Mack’s embryo “was our last hope.”

The couple finally received good news when their IVF transfer with Mack was successful, and their little boy was born via surrogate on June 28, 2023.

In a January 2025 interview on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Andrews described her surrogate as an “angel” to them. “She was so incredible,” she said. “She had done it before and really guided us through it.”

Erin Andrews held her surrogate’s hand during Mack’s delivery

In a July 2023 interview with TODAY, Andrews shared that she and Stoll were in the delivery room with their surrogate when Mack was born.

“She dilated really, really fast. And it was like, this is actually happening,” Andrews shared. "The nurse said, ‘She wants to hold your hand.’ So I went and I grabbed her hand — and she had this tear coming out of her eye.”

Andrews added that she and Stoll were rooting for their surrogate like she was a professional athlete. “We’re so into sports in our family and we were cheering for her like she was our quarterback,” Andrews recalled. “She pushed once and he came out!"

Now a toddler, Erin Andrews’ son Mack is already “crushing” it in hockey skates

Adorably and unsurprisingly, Andrew and Stoll’s son (who will turn 2 years old in June 2025) is already showing an interest in sports. In fact, he's already following in his father's footsteps.

“The big thing in our house right now is my son, Mack, almost 2, getting him to walk in skates, hockey skates, because when we get him on the ice, he’s already got the balance,” Andrews shared in May 2025 while she was a guest host on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

Andrews went on to share that Stoll had put the skates away while he watched a hockey game on TV, but Mack dug them out of a drawer and brought them over to his dad. “He likes it!” she said. “I mean, he’s crushing being on those skates.”

“Can’t hold a spoon, but my man can hold it up on the skates!” the proud mom added. “Whew!”