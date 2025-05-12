Mark your calendars: there's only one way to ring in 2026.

Snoop Dogg Is Getting a NBC New Year's Eve Special! What to Know

It's official: Snoop Dogg's New Years Eve is a go!

The best way to cap 2025 — and ring in the new year — will be alongside Snoop Dogg during a once-in-a-lifetime special. The legendary hip-hop and cultural icon will host the two-hour live event from Miami to show the world what a Snoop Dogg New Year's Eve bash is all about.

All about Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve special on NBC

"Snoop Dogg's energy, influence and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again live from Miami."

Viewers can expect everything you'd think Snoop Dogg would want for his very first New Years special, including unforgettable music performances, guest appearances from some of the biggest stars, unexpected moments, of course, pure celebration that only the man himself can deliver.

(Who knows? Maybe his BFF Martha Stewart will stop by to help celebrate.) It doesn't get much more larger-than-life than Snoop Dogg's New Years Eve.

The can't-miss event will air on December 31 at 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET/PT, live on NBC and Peacock.

Snoop Dogg returns to The Voice alongside familiar faces in Season 28

The hype surrounding Snoop Dogg never ends: the iconic rapper is also reclaiming his Coach's Chair in Season 28 of The Voice, returning after a one-season hiatus.

After his Season 26 debut as a Coach (that at times hit the star in all the feels), Snoop stepped away during Season 27 but shared that he was interested in potentially returning to the hit competition series.

"It's been a great experience for me," Snoop told Carson Daly. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."

Snoop must've willed that thought into existence, because on May 12, news broke that not only would Snoop Dogg return to his Coach's Chair in Season 28, but he'd be joined by some familiar faces as well.

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan will give it another go and attempt to build on their already impressive successes on The Voice — all while trying to keep Snoop Dogg from capturing his first Season victory.