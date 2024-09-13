Snoop Dogg Talks "Rocky Road" with Wife Shante Broadus: "The Good to My Bad Is Her”

Snoop Dogg is a rapper, actor, Olympic correspondent, host, and now Coach on The Voice. But his most important job may be husband. The California native has been married to his high school sweetheart, Shante Broadus, since 1997, and through all the ups and downs, he credits her as his "backbone." See what he has to say about their decades together below.

Snoop Dogg says success was hard for the couple

The Broaduses got married in the middle of Snoop's rise in the rap scene, and he admits that having come from humble beginnings, they both struggled with the adjustment to fame, fortune, and power.

“In relationships like this, it’s a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist told People. As they navigated his career together, he said his mentality was, "'Some things I want you to be a part of, some things I don't want you to be a part of to protect you.' But not knowing that she should have been there the whole way to protect [me]."

"You learn as time goes by, ‘OK, you are in control. You run this, you run that, because I make bad decisions.' The good to my bad is her,” he added. The couple separated in 2004 but never divorced, and renewed their vows four years later.

What Snoop Dogg loves about his wife and their marriage

The pair met at Long Beach's Polytechnic High School and now share three children. “She understands me,” Snoop revealed in the same interview. “She's a great mother, a tremendous grandmother, an excellent wife and a great friend. She knows how to push all of my buttons to make me act a motherf---ing fool or to make me act cool, and I love it.”

The star is especially proud of what he's contributed to the family's security. "I'm a loving, caring, providing husband. My wife ain't never worked a day in her life, and that's what I love is that I'm in a position of where you don't have to work. I am the work and you are my backbone," he said.

He also credited Shante for understanding his work and his strengths and weaknesses. "Over the years she's grown with me to know what I do and how I do it and to give me the space to do it," he said. "The things that she helped me with is patience, understanding what family is, making time for family and not making excuses."

Snoop Dogg's advice for married couples

"How do I stay married for so long? I've got a strong wife with a strong backbone and a good heart — she's loving and she's caring and we are meant to be together," he reflected. For couples looking to emulate his marriage, he advised, "Find out what your companion loves the most and concentrate on doing it the most. That's real love."