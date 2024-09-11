Snoop Dogg, His Dad Vernell, & His Son Cordell Look Crazy Alike in This Pic

Bublé, Gwen, Reba and Snoop Get Emotional and Connect | Behind the Mic | The Voice

With his unforgettable impact on the 2024 Summer Olympics and a first-time-ever stint as a Voice Coach rapidly approaching, you could argue we're in a Snoop Dogg renaissance. He's been a hip-hop pioneer and American culture influencer for as long as we can remember, but we must say: He's having a moment right now.

At his core, though, Snoop is a family man, and a 2016 photo epitomizes this fully. The shot features his dad, Vernell, and his son, Cordell, and the family resemblance is uncanny.

Look for yourself in the snap, below!

Snoop is father to four kids. "My relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship," he told TODAY in 2015. "It's based on me being a father, a mentor, and a friend."

Snoop Dogg, son Cordell Broadus and father Vernell Varnado attend the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg makes his Coach debut in Season 26 of The Voice

He'll be joined by Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé, who confessed to Snoop Dogg during a pre-season Coaches' roundtable how excited he was to meet him.

"I love you so much, I'm not joking," Bublé told Snoop. "My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you, and people say, 'No, man, he has a great reputation.' I was so nervous the day we showed up and you were awesome, man. It was huge for me."

It was one of the sweetest exchanges ever—and it sets the stage for Season 26 of The Voice. Will the newfound bromance between Bublé and Snoop be a net positive in what will be a fierce competition for bragging rights? Only time will tell.

Of course, winning Season 26 will be a challenge regardless. Team Reba is looking to win back-to-back titles — remember, McEntire took home the gold in Season 25 with Asher HaVon — and a returning and experienced Stefani will be stiff competition. The upcoming season, which promises new twists to keep viewers on their toes, premieres Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and streams next-day on Peacock.