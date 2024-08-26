Keke Palmer & Her Sister Look Like Twins in Beautiful New Family Photo

It looks like the Password host had a blast with her family during her birthday celebrations.

When she isn't charming audiences as host of NBC's Password, you can bet Keke Palmer is soaking up quality time with her family. The multi-hyphenate turned 31 in late August and had a fabulous celebration with her loved ones, sharing photos of the fun to Instagram.

The guest list for Palmer's festivities included her parents and siblings, who were dressed to the nines, naturally. (Palmer has an older sister, Loreal, and is an older sister to fraternal twins Lawrence and Lawrencia.)

Keke Palmer's 31st birthday photos

Keke Palmer, Lawrencia Palmer and Loreal Palmer at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Palmer took to IG on August 26 with a slideshow of pictures from her birthday. She and her younger sister Lawrencia wore matching gold dresses. They may have been twinning in the style department, but it's Loreal who really looks like Palmer. The resemblance in these photos between the sisters is truly uncanny. Have a look for yourself here.

"I don't want to be long; I just wanna be clear! I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR!" Palmer captioned the slideshow of birthday pictures. "I'm not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that's what I have. It's my birthday but it's my communities birthday too because they are the ones that got me this far. We are all alone in this world, we come in alone and we go out alone but what we share is this experience."

Palmer's caption continued, "In that shared experience we know what it's like to be as one in togetherness, in that community is where God lives. In that love, that pain, that hope and that joy. I am forever grateful to know that and to have that. This is 31!"

A major part of Palmer's community is her son, Leo, whom she welcomed in February 2023. Shortly after giving birth, Palmer wrote on IG, ''Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update," she wrote. "I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all. Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"