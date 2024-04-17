Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Did You Know Keke Palmer Has Twin Siblings and a Sister Who Won a Reality Show?
Learn more about the Password host's sisters and brother: Loreal, Lawrencia, and Lawrence.
If she isn't serving up laughs as the charming host of NBC's Password, you can bet Keke Palmer is living it up with loved ones — her siblings included.
Famous since she was a child actress, Palmer has had a tour-de-force of support behind her, so it's no wonder she has lots of love for her family.
RELATED: Everything to Know About Password Host Keke Palmer's Extensive Career
Palmer is no stranger to posting heartfelt messages to her family on social media, allowing fans to learn more about her sisters and brother.
Who are Keke Palmer's siblings?
Keke Palmer's parents, Sharon and Larry Palmer, had a total of four children: Loreal, Keke (whose given name is Lauren), Lawrencia, and Lawrence. The latter two siblings are fraternal twins.
Palmer's older sister, Loreal "LC" Chanel Palmer, was born in January 1989.
RELATED: Keke Palmer Singing Her Parents' Wedding Song to Her Son Is So Tender
Lauren Keyana "Keke" Palmer was born in August 1993, making her a Virgo.
She became an older sibling with the birth of her twin siblings, sister Lawrencia and brother Lawrence, in March 2001.
Who is Keke Palmer's older sister, Loreal Palmer?
Palmer's older sister is Loreal "LC" Chanel, an accomplished writer and mother of three, who is proud to call the Password host her little sister.
The eldest Palmer sibling also she won the debut season of Claim to Fame — a reality show where relatives of A-listers attempt to guess each other's claim to fame — in 2022.
Throughout the competition, Loreal Palmer provided several hints about her famous sister, including sporting a bee costume to pay homage to Palmer's breakout film Akeelah and the Bee.
After claiming her victory, she chatted about how she commends her sister for her ambition.
"The main [lesson] that she taught me that I hope I'm passing on to my own children is that you can do whatever you want," Loreal Palmer told People. "You can be whoever you want. You're gonna have people who don't agree with what you're doing, or who don't like you, and that's OK. It's a part of life. You have to keep going and living for yourself."
In honor of her older sister's birthday in 2022, Palmer made a heartwarming Instagram post to show her sister some love. Alongside a nostalgic throwback picture of the two as little girls, Palmer hyped up her sister.
RELATED: Keke Palmer's Son Says Mama for the First Time
"Only a rare few know you are the true talent in the family, from Mariah Carey notes to Jim Carey hilarity, I have always looked up to you," Palmer wrote. "After all these years, you still stand to be someone I can learn from in even more impactful ways. Seeing you as a mother, a wife, and just not a kid anymore has been the coolest thing to see!"
"Witnessing your strength and your faith reveals your depth and virtue..." Palmer continued. "You are my oldest best friend, and I’m so happy that I’m cool to you again. Happy birthday, my girl. You are a true rockstar."
Aside from her Claim to Fame notoriety, Loreal Palmer is also an avid horror fan who has expressed interest in becoming a horror film director one day, People reported. In December 2023, she revealed that she written a memoir, which set for release in June 2024.
"I’ve been holding this in for quite some time, and I am so THRILLED to finally share this news with you all!" the author shared on Instagram. "My memoir, Keep Living, will be available June 18, 2024! This has been quite the journey, and I cannot wait to share these moments and a lot of lessons I’ve learned along the way with you all."
Who is Keke Palmer's sister, Lawrencia Palmer?
Palmer's younger sister, Lawrencia Palmer, recently graduated from Florida A&M University and frequently posts on her personal Instagram, where she shares life updates and has posted about her travels, her involvement in FAMU's Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and studying abroad.
In February 2024, Lawrencia Palmer shared on Instagram that she had been accepted into the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, as part of her goal of becoming the first lawyers in the Palmer family.
"I barely know what to say because my inner child is throwing a party as I type," she wrote. "Growing up in a family involved in the entertainment industry, it has been lonely sometimes on this journey to become the first lawyer in my family. But I never gave up, and I never will. Everything that I have gone through has led up to this moment right here and I am so thankful to God for moving the rock!"
Who is Keke Palmer's brother, Lawrence Palmer?
Unlike his older sisters, Lawrence Palmer keeps a low profile online, posting rarely to his Instagram. He is, however, is more active on his YouTube Channel and TikTok, where he occasionally shares vlogs and comedy sketches.
In January 2024, he shared a TikTok of the Palmer family vacation to Antigua, echoing the excitement shared by his twin sister via Instagram.
With the 2023 launch of Palmer's digital streaming platform, KeyTV, she had the opportunity to work alongside her younger brother on the short film, The Edible Always Wins. Palmer directed and Lawrence Palmer starred in the short film, a stoner comedy centered around what happens when a man's desire to get a job is complicated by a THC-heavy treat. The short film can be watched on YouTube, where viewers can quickly see that comedic timing runs in the family.
RELATED: SNL's "Kenan & Kelly" Sketch Was a "Product of Keke Palmer's Brilliant Mind"
In March 2024, Palmer posted on Instagram to show her twin siblings some love for their birthday.
"Happy Birthday twins!!!! Big sister loves you so so much," she wrote. "You guys have always inspired me so much. The desire to see you enjoy your life and be free of burdens. To know the family is always here for you and encouraging you to explore the freedom of just being young, being our babies! I’m always proud of you and will always have your back."