Did You Know Keke Palmer Has Twin Siblings and a Sister Who Won a Reality Show?

Who is Keke Palmer's older sister, Loreal Palmer?

Palmer's older sister is Loreal "LC" Chanel, an accomplished writer and mother of three, who is proud to call the Password host her little sister.

The eldest Palmer sibling also she won the debut season of Claim to Fame — a reality show where relatives of A-listers attempt to guess each other's claim to fame — in 2022.

Throughout the competition, Loreal Palmer provided several hints about her famous sister, including sporting a bee costume to pay homage to Palmer's breakout film Akeelah and the Bee.

After claiming her victory, she chatted about how she commends her sister for her ambition.

"The main [lesson] that she taught me that I hope I'm passing on to my own children is that you can do whatever you want," Loreal Palmer told People. "You can be whoever you want. You're gonna have people who don't agree with what you're doing, or who don't like you, and that's OK. It's a part of life. You have to keep going and living for yourself."

In honor of her older sister's birthday in 2022, Palmer made a heartwarming Instagram post to show her sister some love. Alongside a nostalgic throwback picture of the two as little girls, Palmer hyped up her sister.

RELATED: Keke Palmer's Son Says Mama for the First Time

"Only a rare few know you are the true talent in the family, from Mariah Carey notes to Jim Carey hilarity, I have always looked up to you," Palmer wrote. "After all these years, you still stand to be someone I can learn from in even more impactful ways. Seeing you as a mother, a wife, and just not a kid anymore has been the coolest thing to see!"

"Witnessing your strength and your faith reveals your depth and virtue..." Palmer continued. "You are my oldest best friend, and I’m so happy that I’m cool to you again. Happy birthday, my girl. You are a true rockstar."

Aside from her Claim to Fame notoriety, Loreal Palmer is also an avid horror fan who has expressed interest in becoming a horror film director one day, People reported. In December 2023, she revealed that she written a memoir, which set for release in June 2024.

"I’ve been holding this in for quite some time, and I am so THRILLED to finally share this news with you all!" the author shared on Instagram. "My memoir, Keep Living, will be available June 18, 2024! This has been quite the journey, and I cannot wait to share these moments and a lot of lessons I’ve learned along the way with you all."