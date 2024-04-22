All About Rapper and Olympic Commentator Snoop Dogg

Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

Here's everything fans need to know about Snoop Dogg ahead of the Summer Olympics.

There is no entertainer on Earth quite like Snoop Dogg – and thanks to his involvement in NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics, the world is about to see the competition through the eyes of one of the most successful hip-hop artists in history!

The entertainment world has been buzzing ever since Snoop was chosen — alongside icons like Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson — as one of the official hosts of the Paris Olympics. According to NBC, Snoop Dogg will explain many aspects of the Summer Games that may not be apparent to American audiences, from historic Paris landmarks to the rules of unfamiliar sports. Snoop will have a golden opportunity to show off his chops on the microphone, too — he's slated to interview many Olympic athletes throughout NBC's award-winning coverage.

There's never been an Olympic host that has piqued fans' interest worldwide — so with that in mind, here's everything viewers need to know about Snoop Dogg ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

How old is Snoop Dogg? For many people it seems like Snoop Dogg has been around forever, but he's only 52 years old – he was born on October 20, 1971. Snoop was barely 21 when he was unleashed to an unsuspecting hip-hop world as a guest rapper on the seminal Dr. Dre album, The Chronic.

Seemingly overnight, Snoop Dogg climbed the hip-hop charts and catapulted the West Coast Rap genre to new heights. It wasn't long before he became an American cultural icon, with influence extending far beyond the music industry.

How tall is Snoop Dogg? Snoop Dogg is 6'4" – a height that may be shocking for many fans! Even more impressive is that he (relatively) towers over prospective members of the 2024 Men's U.S. Olympic Basketball team, like two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry (6'2") and defensive specialist Jrue Holiday (6'3").

He's a longtime basketball fan, so it wouldn't surprise us if he has a few chats with Team USA throughout the Olympics as they march toward yet another basketball gold medal in Paris.

What is Snoop Dogg's real name? Snoop Dogg's real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

(Talk about the answer to one of the most challenging trivia questions we can think of.)

We must admit, the name "Snoop Dogg" is a bit easier for potential music fans to remember, but there's something about "Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr." that seems almost… majestic. (Okay, we're putting way too much thought into this.)

Is Snoop Dogg married? Yes, Snoop Dogg is married – he and his wife Shante wed in June 1997. As they approach their 30th year together, many may wonder how they've managed to stay so close – especially with Snoop Dogg being in the public eye so much.

As it turns out, it's all about sacrifice and compromise.

"I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other. She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were," he explained to TODAY in 2023. "To have a family and to be who we are. We both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day. But when you truly love somebody, there ain't nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight."

How many kids does Snoop Dogg have? Snoop is the father to four children — three sons, Corde, 28; Cordell, 27; Julian, 26; and one daughter, Cori, 25.

Unsurprisingly, his kids have a penchant for success. Cori is following in her dad's footsteps in the music world, even contributing guest vocals to her father's 2012 album, Reincarnated. She is a talented artist in her own right, with countless original tracks found on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Corde is also heavily involved in the music world and enjoys being a family man alongside his longtime girlfriend and three children.

While Cori and Corde are the only children to capitalize on the musical talent found in her DNA, the rest of the family are no slouches — Julian currently enjoys a successful career in real estate, while Cordell is a rising star in the business world.

In other words, they're busy making their parents proud.

Where is Snoop Dogg from? Throughout countless iconic hip-hop records, Snoop Dogg never passes up an opportunity to give his hometown a shout-out — it's ingrained in the minds of millions of hip-hop fans, after all — Long Beach, California. It's safe to say that Snoop's success put this Southern California city on the map in more ways than one.

Thanks to the efforts of Snoop, Dr. Dre, the late Nate Dogg, and other prominent Long Beach rappers, the West Coast style of hip-hop is a genre of music that will live on in music history for years to come.

The 2024 Paris Games are well on their way to becoming the most entertaining, competitive, and memorable Olympics ever – and we're looking forward to Snoop Dogg helping viewers on NBC unpack everything they witness.

To see how Team USA performs at the 2024 Olympics, tune in to Peacock and NBC beginning July 26.