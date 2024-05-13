Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Everything to Know About Snoop Dogg's Wife and Four Kids
The Broadus household is jam-packed with musicians and entrepreneurs — and now a Coach of The Voice.
As one of the world's most prolific rappers, entertainers, and entrepreneurs, when the workday is done, Snoop Dogg delights in unwinding with his big family.
As a Season 26 Coach of The Voice and a commentator for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it's no secret that Snoop Dogg (born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) has an eye for talent.
RELATED: The Voice Season 26 Coaches Have Been Revealed: See the Lineup
But, when the cameras stop rolling and the studio sessions are complete, Snoop Dogg's top priorities are his four kids and his wife of several decades, Shante.
But who's who in the Broadus family? Spoiler alert: There are a lot of names in the mix.
How many kids does Snoop Dogg have?
Snoop Dogg is a father of four children.
Snoop and his wife Shante Broadus have three kids together: sons Cordé, 29, and Cordell, 27; and daughter Cori, 24.
Snoop's fourth child is his son Julian Corrie Broadus, 24, whom he shares with Laurie Helmond.
RELATED: What Will Snoop Dogg’s Role Be at the Paris Summer Olympics?
"My relationship with my kids is more important than anything," Snoop told TODAY in 2015. "It's a friendship relationship ... it's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend."
Who is Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Broadus?
Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have been married since June 1997.
According to People, the couple first met in high school, where they even attended prom together before graduating in 1989.
Snoop revealed the secret to his and Shante's longtime happiness in a 2023 TODAY interview.
“I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other. She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were," Snoop said. "To have a family and to be who we are ... we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day. But when you truly love somebody, there ain't nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight."
RELATED: Snoop Dogg and His Wife Shante Broadus Look So in Love on Luxurious Yacht Getaway
Nowadays, Shante is not only Snoop's wife but also his business manager, overseeing his music and acting projects, as well as his sprawling lineup of partnerships in the cannabis, spirits, and gaming space. Together, the couple also launched a unisex scarf line called The Broadus Collection.
Shante launched her own music management and production company, Boss Lady Entertainment, in 2003. BLE manages the Compound, an event space boasting industry-coveted recording and dance studios, according to the Los Angeles Times.
She is additionally known for her reality television appearances. From 2007 to 2009, Shante and Snoop gave fans a sneak peek into the Broadus household on the reality series Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, which centered around Shante and Snoop's family life. She's also appeared in reality series like Celebrity IOU, E! True Hollywood Story, and Celebrity Family Feud.
Who is Snoop Dogg's eldest son, Cordé Broadus?
Snoop became a first-time father with the birth of his eldest son, Cordé Broadus, in August 1994.
Like his father, Cordé has a passion for music and rap, performing under the moniker Kalvin Love, and releasing songs like "Reality" and "Sometime."
RELATED: Snoop Dogg and His Dad Look Like Literal Twins in This Throwback Photo
In 2015, Cordé turned Snoop Dogg into "Papa Noop" after welcoming his son, Zion, with now-ex-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer.
He and his current girlfriend Soraya Love also parent their son Leo and daughter Elleven Love, People reported.
Who is Snoop Dogg's son, Cordell Broadus?
Snoop welcomed his second son, Cordell Broadus, on February 21, 1997.
He played football throughout high school and then briefly played for UCLA's Bruins in 2015 before discovering his true career path: Film and media production.
In 2015, Cordell launched his entertainment company Film School Productions. Aside from helping write the TV series Ground 0, Cordell also made an appearance alongside his father and Wiz Khalifa in the 2012 comedy Mac & Devin Go to High School, in which he was billed as Cordelle Braudus on IMDb.
RELATED: Snoop Dogg Could Fully Be Twins With 2 of His 20-Something Sons
Like his father and siblings, Cordell has also dabbled in the music industry, releasing the single “Bron and Bronny" under the moniker Champ Medici. (Snoop contributed vocals to the track.)
“To be honest with you, I’m real critical with my creativity,” Cordell told Women’s Wear Daily in 2020. “Through my music, I just want to represent myself and I want to represent individualism."
In November 2023, Cordell announced on Instagram that he and his father were launching the video gaming studio, Death Row Games. The game publishing company was designed to give minority creators a platform to develop content for Fortnite, as Cordell revealed to Galore.
"Myself and my father, we’re avid gamers,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “We’ve witnessed the power of video games and how impactful storytelling is, and we just wanted to provide an immersive experience that represents the neighborhoods and the places that we come up from.”
In addition, Cordell has a lineup of investments and business partnerships within the NFT, real estate, fashion, and gaming spaces and opened the taco restaurant Bored Taco. He is also an active philanthropist, having launched the Champ Medici Arts Fund to support "emerging and legacy musicians and artists across the globe."
He is the father of three daughters.
Who is Snoop Dogg's son Julian Corrie Broadus?
Snoop's youngest son, Julian Corrie Broadus, was born on June 18, 1998.
Unlike his siblings, who have stuck to primarily creative paths, Julian's career has been paved with tech ventures. Since 2021, Julian has been the executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, which he announced via Instagram. According to Julian's social media, he is also a video creator, sharing content on various platforms.
RELATED: Snoop Dogg Dancing with His Little Granddaughters in His Studio Is Too Cute for Words
Who is Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus?
Snoop's youngest child, Cori Broadus, was born on June 22, 1999.
She, too, is a singer and musician and has released music under the stage name Choc. Cori was featured on Snoop's 2013 album Reincarnated on the track "No Guns Allowed" along with Drake. In 2020, she released a music video for her song “With You,” which features her boyfriend, Wayne Duece.
Cori shares music and business announcements to her personal Instagram, where she also frequently sheds light on mental health and Lupus awareness. According to People, she was diagnosed with Lupus when she was just 6 years old. She has since made extensive efforts to spread information about the autoimmune disease.
RELATED: All About Rapper and Olympic Commentator Snoop Dogg
Aside from her music pursuits, Cori is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Choc Factory, a company that specializes in body oils and cosmetic products. When launching the company in 2020, she revealed that the recurring Choc moniker was inspired by her father's nickname for her growing up.
“When I was a little girl, my dad used to call me 'Choc' because I was sweet and chocolate-colored,” Cori told Essence in 2022. “And that is what I put in my products that are handmade and filled with love and a touch of sweetness.”
How many grandchildren does Snoop Dogg have?
Snoop is also a grandfather of six.
Through his eldest son Cordé, he is the grandfather of Zion, Leo, and Elleven.
Through Cordell, Snoop has granddaughters Cordoba, Chateau, and Symphony Sol.
"My grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," Snoop told People in 2023 while dishing on the unique personalities of the kids. "My oldest grandson Zion told me he's the biggest star in the family. He took my Snoop Loopz box and put his own little cover on the front and made his own cereal."
"And then my granddaughter CC, she plays tennis, she loves her papa," Snoop continued. "She sees me in the store in my little Corona ads and whatnot — [she says], 'Papa!' That sh-t means the world to me for them to call me that because I had a papa."
RELATED: Snoop Dogg Shares Precious Photo of His 3 Granddaughters in Matching Bows
The following year, Snoop spoke with Jennifer Hudson about the massive Broadus family, revealing to the former Voice Coach what his grandchildren call him.
"[My grandchildren are] different ages, ranges, sizes and I love them all the same way," Snoop said while chatting about attending Zion's 9th birthday later that day. It was Zion who bestowed the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper with the moniker "Papa Snoop."
"He used to call me Papa Noop because he couldn't say Snoop, so he started calling me Papa Noop," Snoop revealed. "And then as time went by, he learned how to say Snoop, so now I'm Papa Snoop."