Everything to Know About Snoop Dogg's Wife and Four Kids

Who is Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Broadus?

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have been married since June 1997.

According to People, the couple first met in high school, where they even attended prom together before graduating in 1989.

Snoop revealed the secret to his and Shante's longtime happiness in a 2023 TODAY interview.

“I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other. She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were," Snoop said. "To have a family and to be who we are ... we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day. But when you truly love somebody, there ain't nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight."

Nowadays, Shante is not only Snoop's wife but also his business manager, overseeing his music and acting projects, as well as his sprawling lineup of partnerships in the cannabis, spirits, and gaming space. Together, the couple also launched a unisex scarf line called The Broadus Collection.

Shante launched her own music management and production company, Boss Lady Entertainment, in 2003. BLE manages the Compound, an event space boasting industry-coveted recording and dance studios, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She is additionally known for her reality television appearances. From 2007 to 2009, Shante and Snoop gave fans a sneak peek into the Broadus household on the reality series Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, which centered around Shante and Snoop's family life. She's also appeared in reality series like Celebrity IOU, E! True Hollywood Story, and Celebrity Family Feud.