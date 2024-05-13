Snoop Dogg Could Fully Be Twins With 2 of His 20-Something Sons: See Pic

Just as news broke that Snoop Dogg is joining The Voice family, he shared a loving picture of his real-life family for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.

In a family portrait shared to Instagram (see here), Snoop Dogg (whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) is sitting on a couch with his wife of almost 30 years, Shante Broadus, as three of his children (son Corde, 29, daughter Cori, 24, and son Cordell, 27) stand behind them, all smiles. (Snoop Dogg also has another son, Julian Broadus, 25, from a previous relationship, who is not pictured.)

"4 all tha mothers," Snoop Dogg captioned the photo, which also included a Happy Mother's Day message at the bottom.

The genes are strong in Snoop Dogg's family. In fact, the 52-year-old hip-hop legend looks like he could be twins with his sons, Corde and Cordell. And the family resemblances don't stop there: Back in March 2024, Snoop Dogg posted a picture of himself with his father, Vernell Varnado, and the two also looked alike with their matching eyes.

In a 2015 interview on TODAY, when asked to rate himself as a father, the entrepreneur and artist said, "I think I'm about a 7-plus. I've got three things that I can work on."

"My relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship," he added. "It's based on me being a father, a mentor, and a friend."

Snoop Dogg revealed as one of the new Coaches for The Voice Season 26

Snoop Dogg attends Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace after party at the Encore Beach Club at Encore Las Vegas on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty/WireImage

Get ready for the Year of Snoop because he was announced — alongside icons like Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson — as part of the official Paris Olympics NBC broadcast, where he'll be a commentator for the Summer Games.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix," the rapper said in a statement. "It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Snoop Dogg was also just revealed as one of the Coaches for Season 26 of The Voice. He'll be joining other first-timer Michael Bublé and returning Coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. The Voice Season 26 premieres this fall on NBC.