Snoop Dogg's Most Unforgettable Moments from the Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg proved he's a national treasure after bringing his unique blend of hilarious commentary and unbridled passion to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He may not be an Olympian, but Snoop Dogg won the hearts of millions as NBC’s special correspondent for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Whether he was walking the streets of Saint Denis carrying the Olympic torch, getting pointers in the pool from swimming legend Michael Phelps or enthusiastically cheering on Team USA’s most talented athletes from the stands, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer brought his own eclectic mix of humor and one-of-a-kind commentary to the Games like only he can.

His high-spirited antics and hilarious take on everything from equestrian dressage to classic artistic masterpieces had fans everywhere declaring him a national treasure.

“Anybody have any more fun than Snoop? I don’t think so,” announcer Terry Gannon once declared after Snoop was spotted dancing in the stands at the women’s gymnastic qualifying event.

The Paris 2024 Olympics may have wrapped Sunday after an epic two-week run, but we’re still basking in Snoop’s Olympic glow and are taking a moment to relive his greatest Olympic moments:

Snoop Dogg Carries the Olympic Torch

The rapper’s Olympic journey began on the streets of Saint Denis, where he carried the Olympic torch one step closer to the famous flame’s final destination at the Olympic Cauldron. Snoop added his own style to the task, dancing, shimmying and happily waving to fans as he made his way down the street.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special,” he told NBC’s Mike Tirico of the honor, according to The Washington Post.

This is one time Snoop Dogg probably shouldn't drop it like it's hot...



ð¥ @Paris2024 | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/NWdVUvf6QK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2024

Snoop Dogg Delivers Hysterical Badminton Commentary

After changing out of his walking shoes, Snoop tried his hand as an Olympic broadcaster, providing some hilarious commentary on a men’s doubles badminton match between the United States and China in a clip posted on X by NBC Sports.

"As you see, it don’t stop ’til the casket drop. They rocking and rolling. Back and forth. Give me that. No, I need that. Nope, over here. No, over there. What about over there? Nope,” he said, as he described the action on the court.

NBC Sports touted the unique brand of commentary as the “best thing you watch all day.”

NBC Sports touted the unique brand of commentary as the "best thing you watch all day."

Snoop Dogg Dances With Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

Snoop Dogg proved he’s got some moves of his own at the women’s gymnastics qualifying event after he broke out in a spontaneous dance that caught the attention of gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

The pair were spotted in a clip from the NBC broadcast pointing into the stands before joining in on the dance from the competition floor as they smiled and laughed.

Drop it like itâs hot!



Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, and Snoop Dogg were. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/GaZisVIUu8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 29, 2024

Snoop Dogg Gets A Personalized Swimming Lesson with Michael Phelps

Snoop made a splash in the pool with swimming legend and 28-time Olympic medal winner Michael Phelps, as the GOAT helped Snoop perfect his own stroke—no doggie paddling allowed.

Snoop was confident about his “lung power” going into the private indoor pool, where the two faced off in the water, but he quickly discovered that swimming laps is some serious business.

“Swimming’s tough, huh?” Phelps laughed.

By the end of the lesson, Snoop was playfully asking for a team to “give me some oxygen right now.”

Snoop Dogg Swims With Michael Phelps | Paris 2024 | NBC

Snoop Dogg Travels With U.S. Men’s Basketball Team

Snoop landed another slam dunk—and appointed himself the “MVP of the Olympics”—after traveling with the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team, first by bus and then by train, to Lille, where the basketball games were held.

Snoop relied on his musical background to spin some “young rap” for the players as the bus DJ before finishing out the trip with a much needed nap in a video posted on X of the long trek.

“One thing about us as athletes, we love to be relaxed, we love to be calm,” Snoop said before the camera panned to the sleeping team members.

We have been wondering when Snoop Dogg sleeps! ð#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/HDFmIWdkOg — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 1, 2024

Snoop Dogg Takes in the Louvre

Snoop also took time to go “snooping around” the Louvre, home to some of the world’s finest pieces of art. The rapper had his own Night at the Museum as he toured the halls of the closed museum with his own personal tour guide and hilariously commented on some of the world’s most well known paintings like Leonardo Da Vinci’s the Mona Lisa, according to a TikTok video of the tour.

Snoop, dressed in red, white and blue attire, declared himself Mona Lisa’s “twin” brother, then walked around to see if her eyes would really follow him.

“She smile real hard when I stand on this side,” he remarked before taking in other renowned masterpieces.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Don Matching Equestrian Gear

In one of Snoop’s most epic Olympic moments, the NBC special correspondent teamed up with his long-time BFF Martha Stewart to take in the equestrian team dressage event. The pair dressed for the occasion in matching equestrian gear, complete with helmets, riding jackets and pants.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart ride a golf cart to watch the dressage final at the 2024 Olympics on August 3, 2024. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

When reliving the event later with Tirico, NBC shared a video of a horse seemingly dancing to Snoop’s hit “Gin and Juice.”

“Ok, we got an L.B.C. horse in the house, right?” Snoop remarked, referencing Long Beach County where he grew up, before he began to dance along.

Snoop Dogg Hits the Track With Simone Biles

Snoop has proved he can be a stellar cheerleader all on his own, but he had a little help from another famous face at the track and field events.

Just days after becoming the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, Simone Biles teamed with Snoop to cheer on track phenom Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone in the stands of Stade de France.

It may have been the first time Biles had ever taken in another Olympic event, but Snoop had nearly reached professional cheerleader status by then after popping up at one event after another throughout the Games.

Snoop Dogg Performs “Drop It Like Its Hot” at Closing Ceremony

In this image released on August 11, (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LA28

With Snoop Dogg playing such a pivotal role in the Paris 2024 Olympics, it was only fitting the iconic rapper also helped usher in the 2028 Games in his hometown of Los Angeles.

After a whirlwind trip back to California, Snoop picked up the mic for the Closing Ceremony, performing his hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot” along Venice Beach as part of a star-studded musical event to handover the Olympic flag in anticipation of the next Summer Games.

After finishing the fan favorite, Snoop surprised everyone by bringing out frequent collaborator Dr. Dre and launching into their beloved classic “The Next Episode.”