The rap legend was medal worthy as an NBC correspondent in Paris, then helped launch the hype for the next Olympics in his home city of Los Angeles.

Who Better than Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre to Transition from Paris Olympics to LA28?

After rocking the Summer Olympics as a correspondent for NBC, Snoop Dogg kicked off the festivities for the 2028 Los Angeles Games by doing what he does best.

The 52-year-old rapper, freshly returned from his whirlwind tour of the Paris Games, took to an outdoor stage in Venice Beach with an energetic two-song set to hype up the Olympics return to his city for the first time since 1984.

What Did Snoop Dogg Perform During the Closing Ceremonies?

Dressed in red, white, and blue tails, he first electrified the crowd and television audience with a solo rendition of his hit, “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” sounding as smooth and as sharp as he did when it the song was first released 20 years ago.

He was then joined by fellow rap legend, Dr. Dre, to perform their classic 1999 song, “The Next Episode.”

In this image released on August 11, (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LA28

The performance closed out a star-studded event that started with Tom Cruise rappelling into the Stade de France and continued with performances by Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers half a world away, as Los Angeles took the baton as the next host city of the Summer Games.

It was appropriate that Snoop, who waved an Olympic flag on the stage, got the last word considering how high-profile a role he has played these past few weeks.

How Did Snoop Dogg Handle the Olympic Spotlight?

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., was selected as an Olympic torchbearer and then kicked off an enormously popular turn as an NBC correspondent, delivering some of the most memorable joyous moments of the Games.

Snoop Dogg runs on the track with a custom bib number on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track & Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Among his medal-worthy highlights: He danced with the Team USA women’s gymnastics team, got a swimming lesson from Michael Phelps; rode the bus with the U.S. men’s basketball squad, and rocked equestrian garb and helmets with his good friend, Martha Stewart.

“I think he’s done an amazing job for the Olympics,” Stewart told the Associated Press. “This is the celebration of the finest athleticism ever in the world and he has made it so accessible to everybody.”

Snoop clearly impressed network producers, who have asked him to return in four years.

Sunday’s performance reminded fans, though, that Snoop, who shot fame rapping on Dr. Dre's 1992 track, "Deep Cover," can still rock a stage with a mic in his hand.